Farrah Abraham Cries Sexism, Whines: I Was Wrongfully Fired by MTV!



Over two years after getting fired by MTV for participating in amateur adult films online, Farrah Abraham remains outraged by what transpired.



She remains irate and shocked and stunned and flabbergasted and victimized.



And she thinks she represents millions of women everywhere who have been mistreated by employers around the globe.



On Wednesday, for some reason, Abraham took to TikTok to share footage of herself and 10-year-old daughter Sophia lip-syncing to the iconic 2018 scene from Teen Mom OG when producer Morgan J. Freeman confronted her about her pornographic activity.



We really wish we were making this up.



At the start of the video, which Abraham also shared on Instagram, the disgraced reality star wrote the caption, “Wrongfully fired by a male on Teen Mom…”



She added, with a straight face we presume, “This is how woman [sic] are wrongfully fired every day.”



We’re not entirely sure about that political statement.



It’s unclear just how many women are wrongfully fired every day from their very high-paying jobs because they chose to film adult webcam videos.



But anyway.



At one point in the clip, a producer alleges Farrah has “very little empathy or compassion for other people,” to which she adds in this new video:



“Lies, lies, lies.”



Abraham really focuses her wrath in this latest upload on Freeman.



She accuses him (now, in 2020) of “cutting a woman with your own negative opinions” when he told her (back then, in 20180 to remember all the work the show’s staff had done to keep her happy.



In this old Teen Mom OG scene, Freeman explains to Abraham that she’s the only one of nine moms on the program who is a “problem.”



However, “I’m the only 1 out of 10 who over came the struggles of teen pregnancy,” Abraham writes in her new caption as a form of self-defense.



On Instagram, meanwhile, Farrah — who seems to be especially desperate for attention these days — also hurled shade at the ongoing season of Teen Mom OG.



It’s faltering a bit in the ratings… and she claims to know why.



“Nothing like a great #teenmom cameo on TikTok. Maybe this is why the ratings tanked even with everyone stuck at home, sports canceled [and] CBS can’t save it,” Abraham wrote.



She also dedicated the clip to “all wrongfully fired who are overachievers,” writing:



“This is a sign others can’t grow with you [and] respect you. Cheers, moms. Thank you, next.”



Abraham has spent more of the past 24 months trashing MTV for letting her go.



In February of 2018, she filed a lawsuit against Freeman, MTV-owner Viacom and other production companies involved in the show for at least $5 million, alleging “sex shaming” for her work outside the show.



(Abraham continued appearing on the show until April of 2018.)



She’s also referred to herself as a “hard working, honest mother” in the past, while lamening how a “phenomenal show will no longer have its biggest talent on” hand due to the “women-hating” producers in charge.



There’s a lot to digest here… and a lot to laugh at.



But Catelynn Lowell, at least, has an opinion on whether Abraham should ever return to Teen Mom OG.



“Everyone loves a train wreck, so if MTV brings her back, I hope all the fans enjoy watching that,” she told Us Weekly last year, concluding:



“But I would not help them bring her back or petition against her because that’s a waste of my time, and I’ve wasted enough of my time trying to befriend her and help her in the past.”