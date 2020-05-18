Farrah & Sophia Abraham Accused of Ripping Off Hit Song!



Some stars have flourished in quarantine, taking advantage of the downtime to produce an endless stream of online content for the enjoyment of their fans.



And then there’s Farrah Abraham.



From the very start of the coronavirus pandemic, Farrah has been misreading the room and dropping the ball left and right.



These days, of course, her primary goal is making her 11-year-old daughter, Sophia Abraham, famous.



Unfortunately, her methods for doing so involve crap like taking Sophia out on the town for a pandemic-themed photoshoot.



Kinda misses the point of the whole “shelter in place” thing.



But misusing medical grade masks and forcing nail techs to touch her during a health crisis is just one of many, many ways that Farrah is begging the internet to pay attention to her these days.



She and Sophia have teamed up for yet another musical project, and while their song is sparking a lot of conversation, most of the talk has to do with potential lawsuits and a complete lack of ethics on Farrah’s part.



The single entitled “Take Yo Bestie” is “inspired by” the popular song “Take Yo Man” by Mahogany Lox.



But as many fans have pointed out, Sophia’s version occupies a weird middle territory — not quite similar enough to be a direct parody, but no so dissimilar as to pass for an original creation.



In other words, it seems like Farrah just decided to rip the song off, and she thought if she changed a few lyrics, no one would notice.



“I can take your mans if I want to but lucky you I don’t want to,” says Mahogany’s song while Sophia sings. ‘I can take your bestie if I wanna but lucky you I don’t wanna.”



Clever girl, that Farrah!



Shockingly, Lox’s fans were not fooled by Farrah’s ruse.



“Did they really steal a whole song and only change one of the words? I hope @mahoganylox sues,” tweeted one.



“You literally stole the song Take your Man by Mahogany Lox,” another wrote.



“So are y’all just going to steal the original song and beat?” a third chimed in.



It’s pretty egregious stuff, but believe it or not, Farrah is slowly moving in the right direction.



Unlike Sophia’s last video, she managed to keep her clothes on in this one.



And hey, at least she’s not comparing Bill Gates to Hitler anymore, right? That’s … sort of progress!