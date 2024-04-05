Farwest Corrosion Control Introduces eBook "Beneath the Surface"

DOWNEY, Calif., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Farwest Corrosion Control Company, a certified minority-owned business and recognized leader in cathodic protection and corrosion control products and services, is thrilled to announce the launch of its eBook, “Beneath the Surface.”

This publication, a first for Farwest Corrosion, offers tips and insights to help readers with corrosion control and cathodic protection issues. Leveraging Farwest’s 65-plus years of industry experience, “Beneath the Surface” references the company’s vast pool of knowledge, expertise and innovation. Designed to cater to newcomers and seasoned professionals in the field, the eBook provides expert advice, detailed explanations and invaluable information for dealing with corrosion control and cathodic protection issues.

Why “Beneath the Surface”?

Expert Insights: Derived from Farwest’s decades of industry leadership, this eBook presents decades of experience and wisdom directly to the reader.

Practical Strategies: It offers tangible solutions for everyday challenges like pipeline integrity, storage tank preservation and structural reinforcement, ensuring long-term asset protection.

Innovative Approaches: “Beneath the Surface” introduces insights and techniques in corrosion control and cathodic protection.

Troy Rankin of Farwest Corrosion Control expressed his excitement about the eBook’s release, stating, “The launch of ‘Beneath the Surface’ marks a significant milestone in our mission to lead the industry not just through our products and services but through empowering our clients and the corrosion control community with knowledge and tools to combat corrosion. This eBook is a testament to our commitment to excellence and our passion for quality, offering an invaluable resource for anyone looking to enhance their corrosion control expertise.”

“Beneath the Surface” is a product of Farwest Corrosion Control’s industry experience and dedication to quality, integrity and exceptional service. This resource is complimentary. Click here to download your copy of this indispensable addition to every corrosion control toolkit.

About Farwest Corrosion Control Company

Farwest Corrosion Control Company, founded in 1956 and headquartered in Downey, CA, is a leader in cathodic protection and corrosion control services and products. Recognized as a Top Ten Corrosion Solution Provider by Manufacturing Technology Insights magazine, Farwest is committed to solving complex challenges with quality products, engineering solutions and onsite services. As a Certified Minority-Owned Business with operations nationwide, Farwest is known for its technical expertise and customer trust. The company recently released “Beneath the Surface,” a complimentary eBook. For more information or to download the eBook, visit FarwestCorrosion.com or call (310) 532-9524.

Media Contact

Kathleen McEntee

Kathleen McEntee & Associates, Ltd.

760-262-4080

375643@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/farwest-corrosion-control-introduces-ebook-beneath-the-surface-302108103.html

SOURCE Farwest Corrosion Control Company

