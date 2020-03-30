Fashion Brands that are Doing Good by Providing Donations for COVID-19 Support





While the fashion industry is facing an unprecedented challenge

right now (along with many industries), the good news is, several

fashion brands and retailers are stepping up to help. From Cynthia

Rowley and Christian Siriano to Ralph Lauren and Nordstrom, learn

how multiple fashion brands are doing good by donating to COVID-19

support.

Fashion Designers Produce Face Masks & Supplies to Support

COVID-19 Aid

Fashion designer Cynthia Rowley is currently working on

producing face masks to assist people who are experiencing supply

shortages. Because there is limited availability of stretchable

fabric (which makes masks more comfortable to wear), she had a

creative idea to use the neoprene material (as shown above on her

wetsuit) to craft these masks. In addition to this, she also has

shared a mask pattern on

CynthiaRowley.com, which is available for you to

download so that you can sew face masks at home as well. She says

that “as a reminder, these are not medical-grade masks. they are

meant to be used in a pinch; if you have to go for a walk or go to

the store. Wear it to help prevent the spread of germs. Stay safe

everyone!”.

Two other fashion designers that are currently working on the

production of face masks are Christian

Siriano and Michael

Costello. Generally, these designers are busy crafting

elaborate gowns and couture pieces (that are often worn by

celebrities and fashion elite for red carpet events), so face masks

are definitely a departure from their usual high-end designs.

However, given the pressing need for face masks and hospital gowns

right now, these haute couture designers are stepping up by giving

back in any way they can, which is a great help to many.

As of March 26th, Michael Costello posted on his Instagram

account that he and his staff “has worked tirelessly and helped

make over 1250 masks”. While these are non-surgical grade masks,

his goal is “to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.” He says

they “will not be selling any of these, but rather giving them

away to all first responders, hospitals, and healthcare

providers.”

On the same day, Christian Siriano shared on Instagram that

their team had produced “1000 masks in 3 days!” His goal is to

produce masks and medical supplies to to “make sure all the legal

requirements are met”. He continued by exclaiming, “This is

what Fashion is right now for us. Making hundreds of masks a day

and that’s what we can do to help.”

J.McLaughlin

shared that “with the immediate need for PPE masks, we have been

hard at work, producing masks for Masks4Medicine,

an organization started by a group of New York City doctors that

are providing PPE masks to the frontline teams around New York City

that are most in need.” They continued by sharing that “we have

also made a donation to the Front Line Responders Fund – a fund

that is transporting critical medical supplies to frontline

responders combating COVID-19 as efficiently as possible.”

Luxury retailer Neiman Marcus

Group has partnered with JOANN fabric and

craft stores “to make protective materials for medical

personnel.” They are working together “to produce nonsurgical

masks, gowns, and scrubs for front-line healthcare providers.

Associates at Neiman Marcus Group’s alterations facilities will

receive the product from JOANN to create these materials.” They

said, “we’ll continue to produce this protective equipment as

long as needed in support of those who are holding the front line

of this pandemic.”

The Ralph Lauren

Corporation is “starting the production of 250,000

masks and 25,000 isolation gowns with their U.S. manufacturing

partners for donation to support the fight against COVID-19.”

Fashion Brands Donate Funds to Support COVID-19 Aid

In a magnanimous effort to support COVID-19 aid,

The Ralph Lauren Corporate Foundation is also

“committing $10 million to COVID-19 relief. These funds will

provide financial grants for Ralph Lauren colleagues facing special

circumstances. (They will) contribute to the

World Health Organization COVID-19 Solidarity Response

Fund, support their long-standing network of

international cancer institutions through the

Pink Pony Fund, and support the American

fashion community impacted by COVID-19 through the

CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund.”

A couple of days ago,

The Gap Foundation announced that it “is

donating $1 million to local, state, national and international

non-profit organizations to support underserved families during the

crisis. Separately, Gap

Inc. is also supplying millions of critical masks and

gowns to brave healthcare workers. Gap Inc. teams are also lending

space in their facilities to emergency responders on the

ground.”

Kate Spade New

York announced that “through The Coach

Foundation, (they are) committing $2 million to New

York City’s small business continuity fund for all the small

businesses in NYC that make (their) hometown so incredibly special,

and right now need some extra love and support.”

In addition to these contributions, L’AGENCE shares that

“as a gesture of appreciation, they will be gifting over $500,000

of L’AGENCE denim to qualifying professionals in the medical

field. Those who meet the criteria will receive a single pair of

women’s denim free of charge, while supplies last. Due to current

shipping restrictions, this offer is open only to US healthcare

professionals.”

In an industry that is often wrought with big egos and fierce

competition, it’s heartwarming to see so many fashion brands,

retailers, and designers going above and beyond to help support

COVID-19 aid right now. Especially during challenging times like

now, these noble acts of service, philanthropy, and goodwill prove

that the heart and soul of the fashion industry are alive and

well.

[These photos were taken at the NYFW SS20 Cynthia Rowley Runway

Show in September, 2019.]

