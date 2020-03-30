Fashion Brands that are Doing Good by Providing Donations for COVID-19 Support
While the fashion industry is facing an unprecedented challenge
right now (along with many industries), the good news is, several
fashion brands and retailers are stepping up to help. From Cynthia
Rowley and Christian Siriano to Ralph Lauren and Nordstrom, learn
how multiple fashion brands are doing good by donating to COVID-19
support.
Fashion Designers Produce Face Masks & Supplies to Support
COVID-19 Aid
Fashion designer Cynthia Rowley is currently working on
producing face masks to assist people who are experiencing supply
shortages. Because there is limited availability of stretchable
fabric (which makes masks more comfortable to wear), she had a
creative idea to use the neoprene material (as shown above on her
wetsuit) to craft these masks. In addition to this, she also has
shared a mask pattern on
CynthiaRowley.com, which is available for you to
download so that you can sew face masks at home as well. She says
that “as a reminder, these are not medical-grade masks. they are
meant to be used in a pinch; if you have to go for a walk or go to
the store. Wear it to help prevent the spread of germs. Stay safe
everyone!”.
Two other fashion designers that are currently working on the
production of face masks are Christian
Siriano and Michael
Costello. Generally, these designers are busy crafting
elaborate gowns and couture pieces (that are often worn by
celebrities and fashion elite for red carpet events), so face masks
are definitely a departure from their usual high-end designs.
However, given the pressing need for face masks and hospital gowns
right now, these haute couture designers are stepping up by giving
back in any way they can, which is a great help to many.
As of March 26th, Michael Costello posted on his Instagram
account that he and his staff “has worked tirelessly and helped
make over 1250 masks”. While these are non-surgical grade masks,
his goal is “to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.” He says
they “will not be selling any of these, but rather giving them
away to all first responders, hospitals, and healthcare
providers.”
On the same day, Christian Siriano shared on Instagram that
their team had produced “1000 masks in 3 days!” His goal is to
produce masks and medical supplies to to “make sure all the legal
requirements are met”. He continued by exclaiming, “This is
what Fashion is right now for us. Making hundreds of masks a day
and that’s what we can do to help.”
J.McLaughlin
shared that “with the immediate need for PPE masks, we have been
hard at work, producing masks for Masks4Medicine,
an organization started by a group of New York City doctors that
are providing PPE masks to the frontline teams around New York City
that are most in need.” They continued by sharing that “we have
also made a donation to the Front Line Responders Fund – a fund
that is transporting critical medical supplies to frontline
responders combating COVID-19 as efficiently as possible.”
Luxury retailer Neiman Marcus
Group has partnered with JOANN fabric and
craft stores “to make protective materials for medical
personnel.” They are working together “to produce nonsurgical
masks, gowns, and scrubs for front-line healthcare providers.
Associates at Neiman Marcus Group’s alterations facilities will
receive the product from JOANN to create these materials.” They
said, “we’ll continue to produce this protective equipment as
long as needed in support of those who are holding the front line
of this pandemic.”
The Ralph Lauren
Corporation is “starting the production of 250,000
masks and 25,000 isolation gowns with their U.S. manufacturing
partners for donation to support the fight against COVID-19.”
Fashion Brands Donate Funds to Support COVID-19 Aid
In a magnanimous effort to support COVID-19 aid,
The Ralph Lauren Corporate Foundation is also
“committing $10 million to COVID-19 relief. These funds will
provide financial grants for Ralph Lauren colleagues facing special
circumstances. (They will) contribute to the
World Health Organization COVID-19 Solidarity Response
Fund, support their long-standing network of
international cancer institutions through the
Pink Pony Fund, and support the American
fashion community impacted by COVID-19 through the
CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund.”
A couple of days ago,
The Gap Foundation announced that it “is
donating $1 million to local, state, national and international
non-profit organizations to support underserved families during the
crisis. Separately, Gap
Inc. is also supplying millions of critical masks and
gowns to brave healthcare workers. Gap Inc. teams are also lending
space in their facilities to emergency responders on the
ground.”
Kate Spade New
York announced that “through The Coach
Foundation, (they are) committing $2 million to New
York City’s small business continuity fund for all the small
businesses in NYC that make (their) hometown so incredibly special,
and right now need some extra love and support.”
In addition to these contributions, L’AGENCE shares that
“as a gesture of appreciation, they will be gifting over $500,000
of L’AGENCE denim to qualifying professionals in the medical
field. Those who meet the criteria will receive a single pair of
women’s denim free of charge, while supplies last. Due to current
shipping restrictions, this offer is open only to US healthcare
professionals.”
In an industry that is often wrought with big egos and fierce
competition, it’s heartwarming to see so many fashion brands,
retailers, and designers going above and beyond to help support
COVID-19 aid right now. Especially during challenging times like
now, these noble acts of service, philanthropy, and goodwill prove
that the heart and soul of the fashion industry are alive and
well.
[These photos were taken at the NYFW SS20 Cynthia Rowley Runway
Show in September, 2019.]
