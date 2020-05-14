Fashion designer Pip Edwards baffles fans with an optical illusion in her gym selfie

She’s the P.E Nation co-founder known for looking effortlessly cool in all of her Instagram photos.

But Pip Edwards raised eyebrows on Wednesday when she shared a gym selfie before a Pilates workout.

The fashion designer and mother-of-one, 40, made fans do a double take when she posed in a pair of nude cropped leggings.

Can you tell what’s wrong with this photo? Pip Edwards raised eyebrows on Wednesday when she shared this gym selfie before a Pilates workout

The flesh-coloured pants had an optical illusion effect, making it appear at first glance that she wasn’t wearing anything below the waist.

Instagram users quickly flicking through their Stories would have been forgiven for thinking Pip had got dressed in a hurry.

But of course she was fully dressed and had just opted for yoga pants that matched her tanned skin tone.

Earlier in the day, Pip had shared behind-the-scenes images from a recent photo shoot at her Bondi Beach home.

One of the photos revealed her collection of Estée Lauder products worth more than $500.

Another featured an array of Tom Ford beauty products, including a $72 lipstick and several perfumes such as Noir Extreme ($240).

She also had a bottle of Le Labo’s Santal 33 ($440) on the shelf.

Pip, whose friendship with newly-single Michael Clarke has been the talk of Sydney’s eastern suburbs, lives in a breezy apartment with her 13-year-old son, Justice.

Located not far from the beach, Pip’s trendy pad has two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a double garage.