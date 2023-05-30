Fast-Growing Jobs that Don’t Require a Bachelor’s Degree – TechEconomy

There is a range of rapidly expanding professions that do not necessitate a bachelor’s degree. These occupations present promising career opportunities and can be pursued through alternative educational routes like vocational training, certifications, apprenticeships, or associate degrees.

However, it’s worth noting that although a bachelor’s degree may not be mandatory for these roles, acquiring pertinent certifications, licenses, or further training can significantly improve employment prospects and potential earnings.

Given the dynamic nature of the job market, it is crucial to stay abreast of industry trends and actively seek continuous learning opportunities to progress in your chosen field.

Here are the fastest-growing jobs for people without a bachelor’s degree, according to LinkedIn:

Consulting

Top jobs: Client advisor, business consultant, solutions consultant Marketing

Top jobs: Social media manager, marketing specialist, marketing coordinator Research

Top jobs: Laboratory technician, business analyst, medical laboratory technician Human resources

Top jobs: Human resources specialist, human resources assistant Media and communications

Top jobs: Writer, production assistant, editor, production manager

According to LinkedIn, hiring for consulting roles has experienced substantial growth for candidates without a bachelor’s degree. Between 2021 and 2022, there was a notable 34% increase in hiring for these positions. This trend indicates a growing recognition among employers that a bachelor’s degree is not always necessary for success in the consulting field.

Moreover, it’s worth highlighting that some of these jobs offer impressive six-figure salaries. Skilled production managers, for instance, can expect to earn a minimum of $106,000 per year. On the other hand, top-earning solutions consultants typically have salaries ranging from $113,000 to $167,000 annually, according to data from ZipRecruiter.

“People will hear ‘consulting’ and immediately picture a job at a big consulting firm, but there are a lot of freelance and contract opportunities where you can use your skills or expertise in a certain area, like sales, for example, to advise a company or client on a specific project,” says Andrew Seaman, senior managing editor for jobs and career development at LinkedIn News. “You don’t need a bachelor’s degree to do that.”

He said in the same vein, more companies are rethinking how they hire for HR roles, prioritizing soft skills like communication and leadership over a candidate’s educational background, Seaman adds.

“There is so much valuable life experience a person can bring to an HR job, and more companies are offering training and certification programs to fill in any skills gaps,” he says.

“For example, at the start of the pandemic, we saw a lot of people on LinkedIn who suddenly couldn’t do their jobs anymore, like bartenders and people who worked in hospitality, pivot to roles in HR, because they already had the people skills you need to thrive in such jobs.”







