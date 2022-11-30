Fast Track named one of the Great Place to Work certified™ workplaces in Tech in Europe

Great Place to Work® today recognised Fast Track as one of the Great Place to Work™ certified companies

SLIEMA, Malta, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Fast Track is proud to be named as one of the certified companies by Great Place to Work® for 2022/23. The prestigious certification marks companies based on what current employees say about their place of work. Fast Track scored an astonishing 93% on the Trust Index™ formulated off the company’s employee survey results, ranking them as a world-class place to work.

The impressive score puts the SaaS technology company twenty points above the standard mark for Great Place to Work® companies. Chief People Officer Jenny Arnell added, “Our objective is to be a world-class employer and attract and retain the best people. To maintain this status, we focus on listening to our employees’ needs and aim to provide an inclusive, engaging, and supportive environment. By working with our teams in a spirit of genuine respect for their well-being, we allow them to explore their potential and give their best in their roles, which benefits us as a company, our client partners, and our colleagues.”

“Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Linda Lofman, senior consultant at Great Place to Work, Sweden. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Fast Track is one of the certified companies to work for in Europe, and more than that, the 93 per cent overall Trust Index™ score is a very impressive result seen for any tech company submitting for the first time. Their whole team should be very proud.”

Employees surveyed by Great Place to Work® rated the company’s management team particularly highly, with 100 per cent of those interviewed praising the culture of competence and honesty by senior leaders. Other areas highlighted included Fast Track’s inclusive culture and policies that encourage cooperation between teams, with a commitment to collectivity particularly highly, something the leadership team is proud of and that they are careful to match with a recruitment strategy that matches their corporate culture with new hires.

Simon Lidzén, Fast Track CEO added, “I am humbled by the responses from our team and proud of what we’ve built at Fast Track. We’re more than a company, and we’re capable of great things as we work together with the level of trust and engagement that are reflected in these results.

I know that where others see challenges, we see opportunities, and it’s this attitude that is helping us to grow at an incredible rate, while still delivering world-class service and products.

We will continue to self reflect, and push forward in pursuit of a better way, and because of that I am sure we will maintain our status as a world-class employer and have a work environment that attracts the very best as we grow.”

Research by Great Place to Work suggests job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great manager at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, we’ve surveyed over 100 million employees worldwide and used our deep insights to define what a great place to work is: trust. The company’s employee survey platform provides leaders with the feedback, real-time reports and insights they need to make data-driven decisions. Everything they do is driven by their mission to build a better world by helping all businesses become great places to work for everyone.

About Fast Track

Fast Track is a disruptive technology company, recognised as the iGaming industry CRM leader. Fast Track provides a new way of working, enabling teams to focus on innovation and growth. Fast Track works with 100+ companies all over the world, with offices in Malta, Sweden, Spain and the United States. For more information, visit http://www.fasttrack-solutions.com

