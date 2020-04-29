Father, 40, recovering from self-inflicted knife wounds is arrested for murder of his children

A father has been arrested for the murder of his children aged one and three.

Nineteen-month-old Pavinya Nithiyakumar and three-year-old Nigish Nithiyakumar died after suffering knife wounds at their home in Ilford, east London on Sunday.

A 40-year-old man, thought to be their father Nithin Kumar, currently receiving treatment in hospital was arrested on Wednesday and remains under police guard.

Metropolitan Police officers were called to the scene of the stabbings at around 5.30pm following reports of a man and two children having been injured.

Pavinya was pronounced dead at the scene and Nigish was taken to hospital where he later died.

Nishanthani Kumar and Nithin Kumar pictured (left) with their son Nigish and, right, Nigish and his sister Pabinya are pictured

Police at the scene of the tragic stabbing in Ilford, east London on Sunday afternoon

Detective chief inspector Vicky Tunstall said: ‘The ending of these innocent young lives is extraordinarily tragic and we are working hard to fully understand what may have caused this to happen.

‘Whilst I know the effects of this crime are reverberating throughout the local community, please be reassured that we are not seeking any other person(s) in connection with the deaths and there is no cause for the community to be fearful or alarmed.

‘I would like to hear from anyone who feels they may have information that could assist our investigation to understand this horrific tragedy.’

More to follow.