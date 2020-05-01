Fauci, Leading Fight Against Coronavirus, Misses Baseball, Too

“I like all sports,” Fauci said recently, “but I’m really much, much more of a baseball fan.”

After college, medical school and hospital work, Fauci carried his Yankees fandom to Washington. He didn’t care much for the Senators, an expansion team that left Washington to become the Texas Rangers for the 1972 season. He tried becoming a Baltimore Orioles fan, he said, but “that’s tough when you live 40 minutes away.” But when the Montreal Expos moved to Washington to become the Nationals in 2005, Fauci was hooked.