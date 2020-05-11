Fauci, Other Witnesses and Chairman Are Quarantined, but Hearing Must Go On

Two of the four witnesses — Dr. Redfield and Dr. Hahn — are also self-quarantining after being exposed to an employee at the White House who tested positive for the virus last week. Dr. Fauci on Sunday confirmed a CNN report saying he would enter a “modified quarantine” after a “low risk” exposure. With so many key players, including himself, stuck at home, Mr. Alexander announced over the weekend that all of the witnesses, including Admiral Giroir, who coordinates the testing effort, will also testify via video. Some senators may show up in person; others will videoconference in.