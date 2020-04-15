Fauci refuses to name a state that can reopen before May 1

Dr Anthony Fauci has stopped short of naming a single state that he believes can reopen before May 1 like President Donald Trump has suggested.

His refusal to name a state came just hours after he was absent from the White House coronavirus press briefing on Tuesday after calling Trump’s lengthy Q&A sessions ‘draining’ and his May 1 deadline ‘overly optimistic’.

It follows more rumors of tensions between Dr Fauci and the President, who was on Sunday forced to deny her would fire America’s top expert on infectious diseases.

In an NBC interview on Tuesday night, Dr Fauci was asked what states, if any, could reopen after Trump floated that some could reopen even before his federal guidelines expire.

‘I’m certain… that he’s talking about some of the states that have low levels, low density of population and a lot of geographic land,’ Fauci said without naming possible locations.

‘I haven’t gone state by state through them. There is going to be a great deal of variability there. It’s not going to be one size fits all.’

Hours earlier, Trump had said at a White House press conference that some states could reopen before May 1 – which is the date his ’30 Days to Slow the Spread’ of the coronavirus ends.

‘The day must be close because certain states as you know are in much different condition. It’s going to be very, very close. Maybe even before the date of May 1st,’ he said.

It followed a day of constitutional arguing between Trump and governors including New York’s Andrew Cuomo after the President claimed he had ‘total authority’ to force states to reopen and accused dissenters of ‘mutiny’.

Dr Anthony Fauci, in an interview with NBC on Tuesday, stopped short of naming a single state that he believes can reopen before May 1 like President Donald Trump has suggested

But Trump later on Tuesday abandoned his push for ‘total’ authority to reopen the country and said he would leave the decision in the hands of the individual governors of each state.

He said: ‘We don’t want to put pressure on anybody. I’m not going to put any pressure on any governor to open.’

Last night, Dr Fauci went on to say that before states reopen, it was imperative that each area was equipped to be able to quickly identify, isolate and treat any new cases to avoid another surge.

‘Minimum thing is you have got to be able to identify, isolate, get out of circulation and do adequate and appropriate contract tracing as new cases arrive,’ he said.

‘The real proof of success if how quickly you identify them… and you do contact tracing so you don’t have the beginning of a peak.’

The states with the lowest levels coronavirus and large wilderness areas that Fauci could have been talking about include Wyoming, where there is one coronavirus death and 282 cases and Montana which has seven deaths and 394 cases.

Dr Fauci stopped short of saying whether he believed the worst of the pandemic was over after the US death toll rose to nearly 26,,000 and infections increased to 615,000.

He said looking at epicenter New York, there was no doubt there was a flattening out occurring there.

Earlier on Tuesday, Dr Fauci echoed his comments saying that a May 1 target date for reopening the economy was ‘a bit overly optimistic’ due to a lack of critical testing and tracing procedures.

It comes after Dr Fauci, who has become a trusted national figure during the coronavirus outbreak, told the Associated Press that the length of Trump’s daily White House briefings was ‘really draining.’

‘If I had been able to just make a few comments and then go to work, that would have really been much better,’ he said.

‘It isn’t the idea of being there and answering questions, which I really think is important for the American public. It’s the amount of time.’

He was noticeably absent from Tuesday night’s briefing during which Trump appeared to back off his previous claim of absolute authority to decide when the time was right to act to reopen states.

Dr Fauci, who has become a trusted national figure during the coronavirus outbreak, told the Associated Press that the length of Trump’s daily White House briefings was ‘really draining’

States vs Trump: Led by California’s Gavin Newsom and New York’s Andrew Cuomo, the governors of 10 states, including a Republican, revealed on Tuesday two pact to work together to co-ordinate the reopenings of their respective states. They acted after Trump claimed he had ‘total’ authority to reopen the country

Dr Fauci – the top infectious disease expert in the US – was asked what states, if any, could reopen after Trump floated that some could reopen even before his federal guidelines expire

Hours after suggesting that the bipartisan concerns of governors about his assertion of power would amount to an insurrection, Trump abruptly reversed course Tuesday, saying he would leave it to governors to determine the right time and manner to revive activity in their states. He said he would be speaking with governors, probably on Thursday, to discuss his plans.

‘The governors are responsible,’ Trump said. ‘They have to take charge.’

Still, he insisted: ‘The governors will be very, very respectful of the presidency.’

Democratic and Republican governors had sounded the alarm after Trump asserted Monday that he and he alone would determine when and how to reopen the economy, despite clear constitutional limitations on federal powers.

Trump said Tuesday he would be authorizing governors ‘of each individual state to implement a reopening – and a very powerful reopening – plan of their state at a time and in a matter as most appropriate.’

Trump added that he would support moves by states that haven’t been hit hard by the outbreak to ease restrictions even before federal guidelines on social distancing expire April 30.

Trump said the country would open up ‘in beautiful little pieces,’ adding that some states with low rates of infection ‘have fewer people and they have lots of room.’

It’s unclear if any states are actively considering reopening their economies before May 1.

In a departure from recent tradition, Trump ended his daily briefing without turning the mic over to federal health experts who have cautioned against moving too quickly to restart economic activity.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday abandoned his push for ‘total’ authority to reopen the country and said he would leave the decision in the hands of the individual governors of each state.

Facing angry governors and a violation of the U.S. Constitution, the president tried to spin his decision as one of graciousness, saying he would be ‘authorizing’ the governors to make their own decisions.

‘I will be speaking to all 50 governors very shortly. And I will then be authorizing each individual governor of each individual state to implement a reopening, very powerful reopening plan of their estate in a time in a manner which is most appropriate,’ Trump said at his daily White House press briefing.

He backed down from his threat to withhold aid from states who wouldn’t fall in line and attempted to paint his relationship with the governors as strong and respectful.

‘The governors will be very, very respectful of the presidency,’ he noted. ‘This isn’t me. This is the presidency. The presidency has such a great importance in terms of what we are doing. You can talk about constitution. You can talk about federalism. You can talk about whatever you want. But the best way, I am talking now from a managerial standpoint, to let individual governors run individual states and come to us if they have difficulty and we will help them.’

He went on to praise the governors for their work after accusing them of mutiny when many of them – led by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo – said they would decide what was best for their state, not the president.

Many governors – including Andrew Cuomo of New York – disagreed with the president’s pronouncement of executive power

‘The governors are responsible, they have to take charge and do a great job,’ he said, a remarkable change from his angry tone on Monday, when Trump proclaimed he alone has the authority to reopen the economy, which is suffering in the wake of the coronavirus.

‘When somebody is the President of the United States, the authority is total,’ Trump said on Monday.

On Tuesday, after an outpouring of criticism and waving of the constitution, Trump said: ‘The governors are going to be running their individual states.’

Constitutional scholars and governors disagreed with the president’s assessment on Monday that the power rested with him to reopen the country. All pointed to the 10th amendment of the Constitution, which gives states precedent over the federal government.

Trump said some states could even reopen before May 1 – which is the date his ’30 Days to Slow the Spread’ of the coronavirus ends.

‘The day must be close because certain states as you know are in much different condition. It’s going to be very, very close. Maybe even before the date of May 1st,’ he said.

‘We have one country but we have lots of different pieces. It’s a puzzle. We have beautiful pieces, beautiful states with capable governors. They know when it’s time to open. We don’t want to put pressure on anybody. I’m not going to put any pressure on any governor to open,’ Trump said.

Tuesday’s announcement was a surrender for the president, who also threatened to withhold coronavirus aid from states if the governors didn’t heed his call to reopen the country.

And he charged the governors as guilty of mutiny.

‘Tell the Democrat Governors that “Mutiny On The Bounty” was one of my all time favorite movies. A good old fashioned mutiny every now and then is an exciting and invigorating thing to watch, especially when the mutineers need so much from the Captain. Too easy!,’ he tweeted.

Cuomo led the charge in blasting Trump for his pronouncement of authority – calling him ‘schizophrenic’ – and said he would take him to court over the matter as a constitutional crisis began to brew.

The governor claimed he didn’t want to fight with the president – despite Trump ‘spoiling’ for one. Cuomo went on to make the point he didn’t need to fight because the constitution was on the side of the states and not the federal government.

‘The president is clearly spoiling for a fight on this issue,’ Cuomo said at his daily press briefing in New York, referring to President Trump’s mutiny tweet.

‘Sometimes it takes more strength frankly to walk away from a fight than engage. The president will have no fight with me. I will not engage,’ he said.

The governor also spent several minutes lecturing on how the constitution favors states, essentially arguing with Trump’s point via a talk on early American history.

‘This is basic federalism, the role of states and the role of the federal government. It is important to get this right. The founding fathers understood and I remembered today that the balance between the state and the federal, the magnificent balance articulated in the constitution is the essence of our democracy. We don’t have a king in this country. We didn’t want a king, so we have a constitution and we elect the president. The states, the colonies formed the federal government. The federal government did not form the states,’ he said.

He went on to quote Alexander Hamilton, the first treasury secretary who was one of the framers of the Constitution. Hamilton’s Federalist Papers have been used by courts to determine the intentions of the founding fathers.

‘Hamilton, who in many ways was representative of this discussion of the balance of power, state governments possess inherent advantages, and will forever preclude the possibility of federal encroachment on the states. The federal head is repugnant to every rule of political calculations. Strong language but that was a premise,’ Cuomo said.

Cuomo added he was willing to talk to Trump at any time.

‘I’ve always had an open line of communication with him. At different times in the past, when he hasn’t been happy with me and I haven’t been throwing bouquets to him, we’ve always communicated. I’m sure we will communicate now,’ he said.

The standoff began during a heated press conference inside the White House on Monday evening, when Trump claimed that his office holds ‘absolute power’ over the shutdowns prompted by the novel coronavirus outbreak – hours after Cuomo and eight other Democratic governors unveiled a pact to work together to co-ordinate the reopenings of their respective states.

‘When somebody is the president of the United States, the authority is total,’ Trump told reporters in response to the announcement, declining to specify where his authority to overrule states resides when pressed by DailyMail.com. Instead, he reiterated: ‘The federal government has absolute power.

But Cuomo pointed out Trump left it up to the states to buy their own medical supplies and to issue stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus crisis, arguing the president can’t accede that responsibility to the states and then contend he is an absolute authority.

‘This is a 180. I have total authority. I’m going to tell the states what to do. So it makes no sense. It is schizophrenic,’ Cuomo said Tuesday morning on CNN’s ‘New Day.’

The New York governor made it clear he would not obey any such order from Trump to reopen his state, adding he would take the matter to the courts to let them rule on it.

‘If he ordered me to reopen in a way that would endanger the public health of the people of my state, I wouldn’t do it. And we would have a constitutional challenge between the state and the federal government and that would go into the courts, and that would be the worst possible thing he could do at this moment would be to act dictatorial and to act in a partisan divisive way,’ Cuomo said.

