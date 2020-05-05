Fava leaves and beans add flavor to salsa verde, risotto and more

1 cup shredded fava leaves

6 ounces Bellwether Carmody or similar cheese, grated

— Black pepper in a mill

3-4 eggs, preferably pullet eggs, from pastured chickens, in a small saucepan and covered with water

Put the olive oil into a deep pan such as an All Clad saucier, set over medium-low heat and add the shallots. Sauté until limp and fragrant, about 7 minutes. Add the garlic, sauté 2 minutes more and season with salt.

Increase the heat to medium, add the rice and sauté, stirring all the while, until each grain turns milky white, about 2 to 3 minutes. Add the wine and stir until it has nearly vanished.

Begin adding stock, ½ cup at a time, stirring until most of the liquid has been absorbed by the rice. Adjust the heat as necessary so that the stock neither evaporates instantly nor simply sits int the pan. Continue adding ½ cup stock at a time, stirring all the while, until the rice is almost fully tender.

When there is about ½ cup of stock remaining, add the lemon zest, fava beans and leaves and stir well until the leaves are fully wilted.

At the same time, put the saucepan with the eggs over high heat. When the water just comes to a boil, reduce it so that the water simmers and set the timer for 3 minutes.

Add the cheese and several very generous turns of black pepper, stir and pour in the last of the stock. The risotto should be loose, not overly thick.

Working quickly, ladle the risotto into soup plates. Crack open an egg, set it on top of the risotto and add a generous dollop of the salsa verde. Enjoy right away.

—–

Italian-style salsa verde is a fresh sauce used as a condiment with a huge array of dishes, including poached tongue, sliced pork loin, risotto, pasta, polenta and egg dishes. Typically, it is made with Italian parsley, but it is quite delicious with fava leaves and arugula, too. Fava leaves are best in early spring, before the flowers have begun to turn into beans.

Salsa Verde with Fava Leaves

Makes about 1 cup

2 garlic cloves, crushed and minced

— Zest of 1 lemon

1 tablespoon capers

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon freshly-squeezed lemon juice

— Handful of young fava leaves, stems removed

— Handful of small arugula leaves

2 scallions, trimmed and cut into very thin rounds

— Kosher salt, as needed

3 to 4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Put the garlic, lemon zest, capers, mustard and lemon juice into a medium bowl. Stir and set aside.

Stack several fava leaves and use a sharp knife to cut them into very thin crosswise ribbons. Add to the bowl with the garlic and continue until all the leaves have been cut. If using small “wild” arugula, add it to the bowl uncut. If using a larger variety, shred it similarly before combining it with the other ingredients.

Add the scallions, toss, taste and season with salt if it seems a bit flat.

Stir in the olive oil. Use right away or store for a day or two in the refrigerator, though it is best the day it is made.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date. Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.