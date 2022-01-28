Favor TechConsulting, LLC (FTC) Is Acquired by Sagewind Capital-Backed Federal Advisory Partners (F|A|P)

VIENNA, Va., Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Favor TechConsulting, LLC (FTC), a leading IT services and solutions provider that delivers digital transformation to government agencies across the federal sector, today announced that it has been acquired by Federal Advisory Partners (F|A|P), a premier management consulting firm that blends deep domain expertise with advanced technologies. Powered by strategic investment from private equity firm Sagewind Capital, this merger will bring together two experienced teams of thought leaders with shared visions to deliver enhanced, full lifecycle, integrated management consulting and IT services capabilities across the federal sector. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Over the past decade, FTC has experienced rapid growth and has transitioned from a small business to a successful middle market business – expanding its portfolio to support clients across a wide range of federal government enterprises spanning the civil, defense, and intelligence landscape. The investment from F|A|P will accelerate FTC’s impressive organic growth as the company looks to rapidly advance its innovative solutions, services, and capabilities for new and existing customers.

“FTC is a recognized leader in delivering robust, scalable, and transformative digital solutions and consulting services that allow our customers across the federal sector to evolve their IT ecosystems, optimize value streams, and enhance business agility. This new partnership enables us to aggressively pursue our long-term growth strategy, explore market expansion through potential acquisitions, and enhance our offerings for advanced, full-cycle digital services,” commented FTC President, Benjamin Lin. “Our commitment to our customers is unwavering, and we look forward to expanding our capabilities while retaining the agility and entrepreneurial culture that our employees and customers have grown accustomed to over more than a decade.”

“FTC and F|A|P are both leaders in our markets today and are strategically aligned to deliver innovative solutions to tackle some of the most complex challenges facing our government clients. Together, FTC and F|A|P will deliver a powerful combination of advisory services and technology, continuing to leverage our deep industry expertise, leading technical know-how, and commitment to service,” said F|A|P CEO Tim Borchert. “We look forward to the next chapter of growth as the two companies work together to scale and bring deep expertise and diverse capabilities to better serve our customers into the future.”

Steven Lefkowitz, Managing Partner of Sagewind said, “Sagewind is delighted to support the merger of these two great businesses. In doing so, we bring together two exceptional teams with a shared passion for supporting customers to ensure they achieve their goals. We are excited to continue to empower the combined business to aggressively pursue our shared aims to grow, diversify, and provide top-tier support to new and existing customers.

Baird acted as financial advisor and Holland & Knight served as legal counsel to FTC. Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP, along with Morrison & Foerster, LLP served as legal counsels to Federal Advisory Partners.

About FTC

At the intersection of experience and innovation, FTC is a leading IT solutions and services provider that has been driving digital transformation for Federal Government agencies since 2007. Specializing in Agile Transformation, IT Infrastructure & Modernization, Cyber & Threat Detection, Data Science & Analytics, and Intelligence Engineering & Operations, FTC delivers mission success through Next-Gen IT solutions and services that transform – and transcend – the status quo.

About Federal Advisory Partners (F|A|P)

Federal Advisory Partners (F|A|P) is a premier strategy, advisory, and analytics consulting firm that provides a broad array of consultative services to public sector organizations. F|A|P is a trusted partner to federal healthcare agencies, with deep expertise in revenue cycle management and financial systems. Working collaboratively with clients, F|A|P utilizes best practices and subject matter expertise to solve critical management problems and achieve organizational success.

About Sagewind Capital, LLC

Sagewind Capital, LLC is a New York-based middle-market private equity firm that partners with exceptional management teams and focuses on significant capital appreciation by helping businesses grow organically and through strategic acquisitions. Sagewind invests across several industries, including government services, aerospace & defense, software, information technology, healthcare and business services. The firm is focused on long-term capital appreciation and has the flexibility to own businesses for extended periods.

