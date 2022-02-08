FCI's Cybersecurity Solutions Create Secure Environments for Financial Services Firms looking to meet the Latest CISA / NYDFS Insight Alerts

BLOOMFIELD, N.J., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Cybersecurity continues to be a critical business function across industries with high vulnerabilities to threats and those managing sensitive data. Regulatory compliance has driven much of this demand in the Financial Services industry. However, a recent CISA Insights Alert and NYDFS’ Ransomware Guidance highlight additional drivers rising from geopolitical tensions to create heightened awareness. Past ransomware attacks have caused widespread damage to critical infrastructure, websites have been defaced and malware is of great concern.

FCI’s CEO Brian Edelman states, “Our cybersecurity compliance and protection services cover these exact types of threats protecting networks, devices, applications and users. Threats today are moving targets. Regulations and audit areas are moving targets and so are environmental conditions. It’s no longer a game of installing a few software tools then hoping you’re safe. Financial Services firms should have both inside and outside cyber experts dedicated to this area of the business to keep a pulse on all activity, patches, new threats and more as a checks and balances system. This latest alert by NYDFS and CISA highlights the importance of assessing how secure your environment is immediately.”

Tied to Key CISA Alert Topics, FCI can Assist Firms and Senior Leaders with Reviewing:



Email Filtering and Anti-Phishing Training

Vulnerability/Patch Management

Multi-Factor Authentication (“MFA”)

Disable RDP Access

Password Management

Privileged Access Management

Monitoring and Response

Tested and Segregated Backups

Incident Response Plan

About FCI Cyber

FCI is a NIST-Based Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) offering Cybersecurity Compliance Enablement Technologies & Services to CISOs and security personnel of Financial Services organizations with prescriptive cybersecurity regulatory requirements. FCI blends best-of-breed technologies, cybersecurity best practices, expertise, and innovation to perform Security Assessments and deliver cloud-based Managed Endpoint and Network Protection. http://www.fcicyber.com

