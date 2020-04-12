FDA Head: ‘Too Early’ To Tell Whether U.S. Can Ease Coronavirus Measures On May 1

The head of the Food and Drug Administration said Sunday that it’s “too early” to tell whether May 1, a date reportedly proposed by President Donald Trump and some of his advisers, is a realistic target for beginning to reopen the U.S. economy.

Stephen Hahn, an oncologist who was sworn in as FDA commissioner in December, was asked on ABC’s “This Week” whether Trump would be taking a “big risk” if he were to ease social distancing guidelines now. Public health officials have warned of a renewed surge in coronavirus infections if the measures are loosened too early.

“The public safety and the welfare of the American people has to come first,” Hahn said. “That’s been the constant message from the president, the vice president and within the task force itself. So, that has to ultimately drive these decisions.”

When asked if May 1 is a “good target” for starting to reopen the economy, Hahn said it’s “a target” but that it’s “too early” to predict whether it’s a realistic one.

“We see light at the end of the tunnel,” he said. “We see the incredible resiliency of the American people with respect to social distancing, hand-washing and all of those mitigation factors. So, that gives me great hope. But I think it’s just too early for us to say whether May 1 is that date.”