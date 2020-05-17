Feature: FarmFetch Same Day Vegetable Delivery | Dear Kitty Kittie Kath

With the increasing number of covid 19 cases here in the country, it looks like we are still staying at home in the coming months unless there is a very urgent matter or thing to do outside. Aside from taking Vitamin C, one way of boosting our immune system is eating vegetables every day and we are glad that we don’t need to go outside to replenish our stocks at home because there’s FarmFetch.





FarmFetch is a farm-to-table SAME-DAY DELIVERY service that makes it easy for people to get their vegetable supply in just an hour via GrabMart. There are two options available with 5 kilos each of clean, fresh, and carefully picked vegetables. Sharing more information on how to order your favorite veggies at FarmFetch store below 🙂

Lowland vegetables are rich in potassium while some are rich in Vitamin C and B. Some are green in color while the other crops are the usual ingredients for sauteeing.

The assorted vegetables are also perfect for cooking pakbet, ginisang and tortang gulay.

Their halo-halo box consists of Eggplant, Ampalaya, Okra, Squash, Upo, Patola, Sitaw, Tomato, Ginger, Garlic, and Onion (red or white)

Feature: FarmFetch Same Day Vegetable Delivery HALO-HALO LOWLANDS VEGETABLE BOX (5KG)- Php 569

HALO-HALO HIGHLANDS VEGETABLE BOX (5KG)- Php 569

Highland vegetables came from a high-terrain area such as a mountain or hill. These vegetables are rich in vitamins and minerals, fiber, and disease-fighting chemicals.

The vegetables in this box are perfect for making chop suey, salad, and when cooking stew.

This halo-halo box consists of Carrots, Potato, Cabbage, Sayote, Baguio Beans, Cucumber, Pechay Wombok, Radish, Bell Pepper (red or green).

Feature: FarmFetch Same Day Vegetable Delivery HALO-HALO HIGHLANDS VEGETABLE BOX (5KG)- Php 569



HOW TO ORDER:





1. Log in to your Grab App.

2. Select the “Mart” icon (next to “Delivery”).

3. Select the “FarmFetch” store.

4. Select your desired products and click “Add to Basket”.

5. Select “View Basket”.

6. Verify your order, then select “Place Order”.

7. Receive your order and enjoy!

My husband is the one who buys veggies in the market even before this quarantine and was surprised when a 5kg. of Halo-Halo Highlands/Lowlands Vegetable Box is only P569. I told him that FarmFetch offers cheaper price compared to the ones being sold in the supermarket or groceries because these veggies are directly sourced from Benguet.