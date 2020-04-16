Fed Faces Calls for Bailout Transparency from New Oversight Commission

WASHINGTON — The lone member of the nascent Congressional Oversight Commission created as part of President Trump’s $2 trillion economic stimulus law is calling on the Federal Reserve to release detailed information about which companies receive loans from its emergency lending facilities and how the money is being used.

The request comes amid growing concern that disbursements from the giant economic stabilization package will be shrouded in secrecy or used improperly. In recent weeks, the Fed and the Treasury Department have rolled out a half-dozen emergency lending facilities that will allow the Fed to inject $4 trillion into almost every corner of financial markets. But who will be getting what remains murky.

In a letter sent on Wednesday to Jerome H. Powell, the Fed chair, and Steven Mnuchin, the Treasury secretary, Bharat Ramamurti, the only person appointed to the Congressional Oversight Commission so far, demanded clarity.

“I write to respectfully request that the Federal Reserve publicly release detailed and timely information about each individual transaction,” Mr. Ramamurti wrote. “The public deserves to know which companies are receiving taxpayer-backed lending through the Fed and on what terms, and to be able to monitor what those companies do after receiving taxpayer support.”