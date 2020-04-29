Fed Weighs Next Steps to Fortify Economy Shaken by Virus

Officials took weeks, not months, to slash interest rates to rock bottom. They have been buying bonds at a record pace, swelling their balance sheet to $6.6 trillion from less than $4.2 trillion in mid-February. And the Fed’s emergency lending authorities are reaching further this time: The central bank has said it will buy municipal debt and lend to both large and midsize companies, measures it did not take in the darkest days of the last crisis.