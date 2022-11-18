Federal Government Announces Funding for New EV Chargers in Leduc, Alberta

LEDUC, AB, Nov. 18, 2022 /CNW/ – Reducing pollution from the transportation sector is critical to Canada achieving its climate targets. That’s why the Government of Canada is making it more affordable for Canadians to purchase, charge and drive electric vehicles (EVs) in Alberta and across the country.

Today, the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism, Associate Minister of Finance and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, announced an investment of more than $69,000 in the City of Leduc to install four EV chargers in public places.

Funded through Natural Resources Canada’s Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program (ZEVIP), all chargers are now available for use. The City of Leduc also contributed more than $69,000, bringing the total project cost to more than $138,000.

Since 2016, the Government of Canada has invested a historic $1 billion to make EVs more affordable and chargers more accessible for Canadians. These investments are supporting the establishment of a coast-to-coast network of chargers in local areas where Canadians live, work and play, while federal rebates of up to $5,000 are helping more Canadians make the switch to an EV.

Budget 2022 delivered an additional $1.7 billion to extend the incentive program until March 2025 and to expand the types of vehicle models eligible under the program, which would include more vans, trucks and SUVs. Canada is advancing toward the deployment of 50,000 new chargers supported by $400 million in investments and $500 million in financing through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

The 2022 Fall Economic Statement includes a refundable investment tax credit for clean technologies including industrial zero-emission vehicle charging and refueling equipment, alongside support for clean energy generation and storage. The statement also included the creation of a Sustainable Jobs Training Centre and Secretariat, which will support thousands of workers in skills training and placements in the low-carbon economy.

These investments are yet another step in reaching Canada’s target of ensuring all new passenger vehicles sold in Canada are zero-emission by 2035. And just like investments in everything from clean technology to nature protection, today’s announcement is part of achieving Canada’s ambitious climate change goals to build a cleaner, healthier and affordable future for all Canadians.

Quotes

“We’re making electric vehicles more affordable and charging more accessible where Canadians live, work and play. Investing in more EV chargers, like the ones announced today in Alberta, will put more Canadians in the driver’s seat on the road to a net-zero future and help achieve our climate goals.”

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources

“Our government is making milestone investments in electric vehicle manufacturing and related infrastructure that our province needs. Today’s announcement of four electric vehicle chargers in the City of Leduc will not only help current residents’ transportation needs, but provide infrastructure for our future. Thank you to everyone that came together to make this possible. Let’s keep working together to build a greener world for the next generation of Albertans and all Canadians.”

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault

Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance

Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre

“The opening of the solar carport and electric vehicle charging stations provides Leduc residents and visitors another incentive to visit, shop and work in downtown Leduc, while continuing to support our local economy. This facility was made possible with the support from the federal and provincial governments, and it strengthens our commitment to finding ways to reduce our carbon footprint and using green energy wherever possible.”

Bob Young

Mayor of Leduc

Quick Facts

Transportation accounts for 25 percent of total greenhouse gas emissions in Canada .

. Thanks to the funds invested to date by the Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program, more than 34,500 new charging stations will be installed from coast to coast by 2027.

Budget 2022 provided Natural Resources Canada’s ZEVIP with an additional $400 million , and Canada’s Infrastructure Bank will invest $500 million to deploy an additional 50,000 electric vehicle chargers by 2027.

, and Infrastructure Bank will invest to deploy an additional 50,000 electric vehicle chargers by 2027. To date, over 150,000 Canadians and Canadian businesses have taken advantage of the federal incentive to purchase a zero-emission vehicle.

