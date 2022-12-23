Federal Government Flags off Microsoft Digital Skills Program

Advertisements







In line with the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy for a Digital Nigeria, the Nigerian government has flagged off the 5 million Microsoft High Demand Skills Training Program & the 1 Million Developer & Digital Skills Initiatives.

On Tuesday, President Muhammadu Buhari alongside Minister Professor Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami and other industry leaders was present to grace the memorable event in Abuja.

The Nigerian government had in October, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the global tech giant, Microsoft Corporation, to train five million of her citizens on high-demand technological skills needed to advance their respective careers.

According to President Buhari, there are partnerships with leading global ICT companies to train Nigerians in cutting-edge and high-demand digital skills.

“This includes the training of five million Nigerians, as part of a partnership with Microsoft Corporation. It also includes the training of an additional one million Nigerians in skills, in areas such as blockchain technologies, cybersecurity, and data analytics, among others,” the President stated.

He commended the giant strides made by the digital economy sector under the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy and other stakeholders, describing it as impressive.

However, this initiative (Digital Literacy) is part of the 8 pillars that make up the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy developed by the Communications Ministry.

Part of the Policy document reads: “A digital economy can only be as vibrant as the level of digital literacy of its citizens. Today, literacy no longer means just an ability to read and write. A literate person in the fourth industrial revolution must be someone that is digitally literate.

“According to Common Sense Media, Digital Literacy includes thee ability to use technology competently, interpret and understand digital content and assess its credibility, create, research, and communicate with appropriate tools.

“As the importance of digital technology to society grows, so does the importance of digital literacy as a tool for lifelong learning.”



