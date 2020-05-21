Jimmys Post

Federal government ‘has very wisely declined the Belt and Road initiative’

Liberal Senator James Paterson says clearly the Victorian Labor government “has no expertise on foreign policy” and should instead “stick to the many issues they’ve got on their own plate”.

On Thursday the Victorian government’s links to Beijing were questioned by the federal government amid Australia’s trade tensions with China.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton raised concerns over the state’s involvement in China’s Belt and Road initiative.

“Victoria needs to explain why it is the only state in the country that has entered into this agreement,” he said.

Mr Paterson told Sky News host Chris Kenny instead of engaging in this matter, the government should look to “restarting the Victorian economy” and “getting kids back in the classroom in Victoria”.

He said the federal government “has very wisely, in my view, declined to participate in the Belt and Road initiative”.

