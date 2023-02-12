Federal Government Reiterates Commitment to Grow Nigeria’s Tech Ecosystem

Advertisements







Kashifu Inuwa, Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), has reiterated that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration remains committed to providing all necessary support to enable the growth and development of a thriving and globally competitive tech and innovation ecosystem.

Inuwa, who was represented by Babajide Ajayi, the agency’s Director of Zonal Offices Directorate (ZOD), stated this at the recently concluded e-Government Hackathon organized by the Ilorin Innovation Hub in collaboration with the Kwara State Government to discover solutions to real-life problems that can transform governance and public sector operations, with a focus on leveraging new technologies to bridge the existing governance gaps.

According to Inuwa, the enactment of the Nigerian Startup Act (NSA), which was the outcome of the collaborative effort of the ecosystem and the Presidency, spearheaded by the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, under the leadership of the Honourable Minister, Professor Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami) is a testament that Nigeria is on the right track to harnessing the potential of the digital economy.

Inuwa argued that the NSA is aimed at providing; a legal and institutional framework for the development of startups, an enabling environment for the establishment and operation of startups, the development and growth of tech-related talents, and positioning Nigeria’s startup ecosystem as the leading digital technology center in Africa.

He also called on the Kwara State Government and all state governments across the country to key into the implementation of the NSA to provide opportunities and resources that will empower more indigenous tech innovators to churn out solutions for local problems.

Adding this will provide a platform of support to young innovators to develop and commercialize their innovative ideas and be able to compete favorably in the global innovation space.

Inuwa also appreciated His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kwara State, Mallam Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq, for facilitating the partnership between the Ilorin Innovation Hub and the State Government by making the e-Government Hackathon a reality towards unveiling innovative solutions by Nigerian youths, and by serving as one of the sustainable pillars to position Nigeria as a leading entrepreneurial hub in Africa.

The DG further commended the organizers for the initiatives that focused on; power and renewable energy; hardware (the Internet of Things (IoT), drones, and mobile devices); connectivity; web and mobile applications; and security & privacy.

He said, “The Hackathon will serve as a veritable platform for our talented youths to showcase their innovative ideas and solutions, which the government is prepared to adopt for improved efficiency in public service delivery and increased productivity in government administration.”

“It is heartwarming to know that this hackathon is geared to support and promote indigenous talents to come up with relevant innovative solutions to our local problems, improve the way we do things, and engender prosperity in our environment.” So, this is a challenge for the participants to come up with clearly defined ideas and develop solutions with an emphasis on the five specific areas of the hackathon.”

He stated that “NITDA is proud to be associated with this laudable initiative. Your effort to drive the adoption of technology across the state is a demonstration of your administration’s commitment to transforming Kwara State into an economically viable and self-sustainable state where digital skills, youth empowerment, innovation, and technology thrive.”

Inuwa added that “Suffice it to say that your programs are in alignment with several initiatives and programs of the federal government that are being implemented by NITDA through its Special Purpose Vehicles, the Office for Nigerian Digital Innovation (ONDI), and the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (NCAIR), to develop and grow Nigeria’s digital innovation ecosystem.”

He further assured that NITDA remains committed to the partnership with the Kwara State government for the continued support and promotion of talented and exceptional indigenous innovators towards helping them grow and continue developing innovative solutions that will boost the economic fortune of the state, and Nigeria’s digital economy sector in general.

He also charged the participants to impact their environment with innovative solutions that will change the narrative of national economic development for the better.



