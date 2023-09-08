Federal Investment Delivers 95 Megawatt Weavers Mountain Wind Energy Project

ANTIGONISH, NS, Sept. 8, 2023 /CNW/ – Communities across Canada are working toward a more sustainable and prosperous future by creating an electricity grid that provides clean and affordable energy to homes and businesses when they need it. Investing in clean energy projects in partnership with Indigenous communities, workers and industry is critical to delivering good jobs while unlocking economic opportunities for future generations.

Today, the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, announced up to $25 million for the Weavers Mountain Wind Energy Project. The project will supply nearly 95 megawatts (MW) of zero-emissions power by reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by almost 165,000 tonnes of CO 2 equivalent per year and powering almost 14,000 homes per year. This project will provide clean energy to Nova Scotia’s electricity grid and deliver low and more stable prices for ratepayers in the long term while creating an estimated 230 new jobs.

A cleaner and more reliable grid is essential to delivering on Nova Scotia’s goal of achieving 80-percent renewable energy by 2030 and to Canada’s international commitment to achieving a net-zero electricity system by 2035. The project is an undertaking by WEB Weavers Mountain Wind LP, a majority-Indigenous-owned partnership between Glooscap Energy LP and SWEB Development LP. Glooscap Energy LP is a 100-percent Indigenous community–owned organization, whose purpose is to explore and implement renewable energy projects. The project is expected to provide benefits to underrepresented communities and local organizations in Nova Scotia.

Federal funding for the project is provided by Canada’s $1.56-billion Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways Program (SREPs), which is designed to help replace fossil-fuel-generated electricity with renewable energy, battery storage and grid modernization solutions while providing essential grid services throughout the country. This program is actively supporting Canada’s ongoing transition to a net-zero economy by 2050 and Canada’s commitment to meeting Clean Electricity Regulations objectives.

Quotes

“The Government of Canada is pleased to be working with Glooscap First Nation and SWEB development LP to bring more clean, reliable and affordable energy to Nova Scotians. The Weavers Mountain Wind Energy Project, once completed, will produce nearly 95 MW of clean power to Nova Scotia’s electricity grid while supporting the development of a net-zero electricity system by 2035.”

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

“Today’s $25 million federal investment in the Weavers Mountain Wind Energy Project will help deliver good-paying, sustainable jobs here in Nova Scotia. This project is a great example of how federal investments in renewable energy are working to support local communities alongside Indigenous leadership to build a clean and affordable electricity grid here in Nova Scotia and across the country.”

The Honourable Sean Fraser

Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities,

Member of Parliament for Central Nova

“Today’s announcement represents a significant milestone for our Weavers Mountain Wind Energy Project. We commend the federal government for providing support to renewable energy projects via the Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways program and helping to ensure that strong relationships and partnerships with First Nation communities are at the forefront of Nova Scotia’s energy transition. We are very proud of our partnership with Glooscap First Nation and value the community’s unique perspectives and support as we approach the construction phase for this project. Over the 25-year operational lifetime, this project will contribute significant tax revenues to the Municipality of Pictou County and will provide additional benefits to underrepresented groups, including First Nation communities, women working in the renewable energy sector and African Nova Scotians.”

Jason Parisé

Development Director, SWEB Development LP

Quick Facts

Recent Natural Resources Canada clean electricity investments in Nova Scotia:

Nearly $1.8 million in Net Zero Atlantic to lay the foundations for new Nova Scotian offshore wind projects through capacity building.

in to lay the foundations for new Nova Scotian offshore wind projects through capacity building.

$3.7 million to Clean Foundation for the Clean Energy and Equity Network to support a community-driven and community-owned initiative that builds the knowledge, skills and tools needed to support clean energy solutions and leadership in Mi’kmaw and African Nova Scotian communities.

to for the Clean Energy and Equity Network to support a community-driven and community-owned initiative that builds the knowledge, skills and tools needed to support clean energy solutions and leadership in Mi’kmaw and African Nova Scotian communities. Budget 2023 included $3 billion for Natural Resources Canada over 13 years to, among other purposes, recapitalize the Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways Program to support critical regional priorities and Indigenous-led projects. It also includes $40 billion of historic investments in the grid. The Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways Program (SREPs) provides up to $1.56 billion over eight years for smart renewable energy and electrical grid modernization projects.

included for Natural Resources Canada over 13 years to, among other purposes, recapitalize the Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways Program to support critical regional priorities and Indigenous-led projects. It also includes billion of historic investments in the grid. The Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways Program (SREPs) provides up to over eight years for smart renewable energy and electrical grid modernization projects. On May 30, 2023 , the government introduced legislation that will help unlock the potential of offshore renewable energy development in Atlantic Canada . Bill C-49 will expand the mandate of the existing offshore energy regulators to include renewable energy. Once in place, these amendments will help deliver on Nova Scotia’s goal of supporting the deployment of up to 5 GW of electricity from offshore wind by 2030.

Associated links

