Jimmys Post

Federal plant funding seeding biodiversity

Federal plant funding seeding biodiversity

community,

Community gardens across Northern Tasmania have dug deep this week to protect their biodiversity as part of International Biological Diversity Day. This included the ‘Peace of the Garden’ at the Northern Suburbs Community Centre, which received federal funding as part of the Australian City Farms and Community Garden Network. Garden caretaker Jo Dean said the greenery being planted will help attract insectivorous birds that can rid the garden of harmful insects such as aphids. “We’ve chosen plants that are best-suited to be able to act as shelter and also as nectar and feed plants to add to the diversity of their diet,” Ms Dean said. “It allows us to have an organic system where we don’t use chemicals to control insects.”

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/3B72qydidMFMQauYsR6jUqC/5474b58e-9176-4973-94d2-8db15676ee8d.jpg/r0_218_5000_3043_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

fbq('init', '212556246621990'); fbq('track', 'PageView');

Source link

admin

Related News

Australia issues joint statement with UK and Canada condemning China’s security laws in Hong Kong 

Australia issues joint statement with UK and Canada condemning China’s security laws in Hong Kong 

Australia has joined the UK and Canada in expressing ‘deep concern’ over China‘s proposed Hong Kong security laws, which they say will undermine the city’s

Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: 596 people test coronavirus positive in Delhi in last 24 hours; total 12,910 cases in National Capital

Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: 596 people test coronavirus positive in Delhi in last 24 hours; total 12,910 cases in National Capital

Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: The Delhi International airport authority has said that all flights, for the time being, will fly from Terminal T3. The flight services

Queensland Emerald baby left seriously brain damaged and will never walk and talk after eating mango

Queensland Emerald baby left seriously brain damaged and will never walk and talk after eating mango

An eight-month-old baby is severely brain damaged and will never walk or talk again after choking on a piece of mango. Mother-of-two Stephanie Johnson was feeding

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *