Federal plant funding seeding biodiversity

Community gardens across Northern Tasmania have dug deep this week to protect their biodiversity as part of International Biological Diversity Day. This included the ‘Peace of the Garden’ at the Northern Suburbs Community Centre, which received federal funding as part of the Australian City Farms and Community Garden Network. Garden caretaker Jo Dean said the greenery being planted will help attract insectivorous birds that can rid the garden of harmful insects such as aphids. “We’ve chosen plants that are best-suited to be able to act as shelter and also as nectar and feed plants to add to the diversity of their diet,” Ms Dean said. “It allows us to have an organic system where we don’t use chemicals to control insects.”

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/3B72qydidMFMQauYsR6jUqC/5474b58e-9176-4973-94d2-8db15676ee8d.jpg/r0_218_5000_3043_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg