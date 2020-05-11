Fee freeze for developers to support construction

coronavirus,

Tasmanian utilities have put several support measures in place to ease the path for developers during the coronavirus pandemic. Development and construction have emerged as critical for the state’s recovery from the health crisis but Northern Tasmanian builders have expressed concern due to a significant reduction in the amount of work on the books. Many fear for the longevity of the industry and believe utilities such as TasWater and TasNetworks can do more to support and foster development such as subdivisions. RELATED STORY: Construction industry ‘on the edge of a cliff’ A TasWater spokesperson said the government-owned entity had put in place a price freeze on set development fees as part of several measures in place for developers and all Tasmanians. “TasWater is not only providing assistance to developers, but we have also rolled out a number of financial relief measures for all Tasmanians during the COVID-19 pandemic,” they said. “Our support includes extending payment terms for business and residential customers, price freezing and support packages available for all customers doing it tough.” The spokesperson said TasNetworks no longer charges for headworks on newly developed lots, which has not been charged for a number of years. “This is a significant ongoing level of support for development.” “We also continue to waive annual water and sewage service charges on newly created lots for a maximum of two years or until the lot is sold or developed which also assist developers. “The support we are providing to businesses and households is around $25 million of relief between now and June 30. The spokesperson said during the pandemic, the development services team had not seen any reduction in work. “March was a busy month for developments (housing, subdivisions and commercial) and April was steady in line with any other month before the pandemic,” they said. RELATED STORY: Opportunities to accelerate construction TasNetworks chief executive Lance Balcombe said the organisation had prioritised the construction industry during the pandemic. “New connections are among the essential work we have prioritised and kept performing,” he said. “That’s despite halving the number of planned outages, partly to reduce inconvenience for Tasmanians working, studying and isolating at home.” Mr Balcombe said the state and federal governments had unveiled a range of measures to support industry and Aurora Energy was supporting all Tasmanians with energy costs. Our COVID-19 news articles relating to public health and safety are free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

