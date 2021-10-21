Feed your power-hungry devices all at once with this powerful portable battery pack

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

TL;DR: Stay powered up with the ScoutPro: The Ultimate All-in-One Charger with LED Display, on sale for $159 — a 54% discount — as of Oct. 19.

In the peak digital age, we all have entire arsenals of gadgets an arm’s length away at any given time. They’re basically like our children. And just like kids, you need to feed them to keep them happy and healthy. But when you have multiple power-hungry devices at once, keeping them all fed can be quite challenging. That’s when it’s time to pick up the ultimate all-in-one charger, the ScoutPro.

With a massive 24,000mAh battery capacity and multiple output options, this multifunctional charger and power bank can keep any of your devices juiced up — including your phone, Apple Watch, or even MacBook — no matter how hungry they are. And for a limited time, it’s on sale for just a fraction of its regular price.

The ScoutPro can power up a total of five devices at once. It has two built-in USB Type-C outputs, magnetic charging, a USB-A port, and a wireless Qi-compatible pad. The USB Type-C ports each pack a 100W output, so they’re powerful enough to juice up a MacBook or iPad. Plus, it’s optimized for the whole family of iPhone 12s, AirPods, and Apple Watches. So, if you’re an Apple addict, you’re definitely in luck.

But the ScoutPro didn’t forget about Android users. It also fully supports Huawei Super Charge, Oppo and Oneplus 22.5W charging, OPPO 40W charging, Samsung fast charging for S21/S21+, and Note 20. And for everything else — like your Garmin trackers or Bluetooth speakers — there’s a USB-A port.

You can also track the charging progress of any connected device with the LED display. The ScoutPro is basically all you could want in a charger. It can even fit in your backpack or purse without weighing you down. It’s really no surprise it raised over $600k on Indiegogo.

Regularly $349, you can snag the ScoutPro on sale for only $159 for a limited time and save over 50%.