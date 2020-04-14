Feeding the Front Line – Lifestyle Media

Individuals, organizations and companies throughout South Florida continue to recognize and support the tireless work being done by health care employees and first responders during the coronavirus crisis. Here are three such examples.

Essential Meals (pictured above): This GoFundMe page, recently launched by Alyssa Lovitt and Sheriann Namer, honors the front-line service of EMTs, paramedics, firefighters, police officers and countless others. “We do not want them to worry about lunch and dinner,” Lovitt and Namer write, “so they can continue to focus on the nurture, care and safety of the people they serve.” Over its first four days, the page raised more than $3,500 and already had made deliveries, including one to Fort Lauderdale FOP Lodge 31. Restaurants that have agreed to participate include Bravo Peruvian Cuisine, Smokey Bones and Exquisite Catering by Robert. Visit gofundme.com/f/essential-meals to make a donation.