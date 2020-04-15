Feel-Good Guided Mobility & Stretch (22 Mins) | Pumps & Iron

Mobility training is so important for injury prevention and feeling your best—not just during workouts, but everyday life. My body feels SO MUCH BETTER when I consistently spend time on it. This 22-minute guided mobility and stretching video is part of the week of home workouts schedule I’m sharing this week. Enjoy!

Guided Mobility & Stretch Routine

In this guided mobility and stretching routine, there will be instances where we hold a position, but the focus is more on movement than static stretches. We’ll slowly flow through the movements, mobilizing the spine, shoulders and hips.

This video can be done on easy or recovery days if you just want to move your body a bit. It also makes for a great break in the work day if you’ve been sitting at a desk for hours and need a little movement. Parts of it can also be used as a warm up or cool down before/after a workout.

If you’re using it as a warm up, just keep in mind that I generally don’t recommend static stretching before a workout. (Videos specifically designed with warming up in mind can be found here and here.)

Keep in mind that I am not a yoga instructor and not trying to teach a yoga class in this video. Yes, some of the movements will be those you’d recognize in a yoga class, but I’m cueing from a Personal Training and Pilates background, not a yoga background. 🙂

If you enjoyed this guided mobility video, I’ve got a couple other stretching routines to check out:

I can make more, too, if you love them!

xo Nicole

(Visited 1 time, 25 visit today)