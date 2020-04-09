Feeling demotivated? These 10 quotes by iconic personalities and their journey will inspire you

We are living in the times of social distancing and it is not easy. The world battles a global pandemic and an indefinite lockdown as of now and our day-to-day life has changed at so many levels. many among us are feeling challenged in terms of productivity, motivation, inspiration and hope.

Even though we are trying our best everyday when a day begins, but in such difficult and testing times, it is natural to give up and breakdown at many levels. But we must remember that we are not the only ones. History is proof that the previous generations have dealt with similar struggles and have come out of it in the bravest and strongest manner.

Here are 10 inspirational quotes on productivity, hope and inspiration to get you through a tough day:

Productivity is being able to do things that you were never able to do before. ~ Franz Kafka

Strive not to be a success, but rather to be of value. ~ Albert Einstein

The tragedy in life doesn’t lie in not reaching your goal. The tragedy lies in having no goal to reach. ~ Benjamin E. Mays, American civil rights leader

If you spend too much time thinking about a thing, you’ll never get it done. ~ Bruce Lee, actor

Until we can manage time, we can manage nothing else. ~ Peter Drucker

The way to get started is to quit talking and begin doing. ~ Walt Disney

No matter how great the talent or efforts, some things just take time. You can’t produce a baby in one month by getting nine women pregnant. ~ Warren Buffett

Your work is going to fill a large part of your life, and the only way to be truly satisfied is to do what you believe is great work. And the only way to do great work is to love what you do. If you haven’t found it yet, keep looking. Don’t settle. As with all matters of the heart, you’ll know when you find it. ~ Steve Jobs

Real integrity is doing the right thing, knowing that nobody’s going to know whether you did it or not. ~ Oprah Winfrey

Lost time is never found again. ~ Benjamin Franklin

