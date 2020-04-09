Feeling Scatterbrained? Here’s Why

“I’ve become noticeably forgetful, and I’m not sleeping well.”

— Mignon Fogarty, author and podcast host

Mignon Fogarty was a few weeks into quarantine when she got into the shower with her glasses on. The author and host of the podcast “Grammar Girl” shared the experience on Twitter, where dozens of people replied with their own stress-induced scatterbrained moments: forgetting their own phone numbers, washing faces with hair conditioner, spooning powdered baby formula into the coffee maker instead of coffee.

“I’ve become noticeably forgetful, and I’m not sleeping well,” Fogarty said of life in self-isolation from her home in Reno, Nev. “In last night’s dream, I was responsible for taking care of a child who kept touching dirty things in public and rubbing his hands on my face while I sat there thinking about how our whole family was going to die.”

Fogarty is hardly alone. As the coronavirus crisis spreads across the U.S., many states and cities have ordered residents to self-isolate in order to slow the virus. As a result, millions of people now find themselves cut off from their normal routines and support networks — while also home schooling children, managing households in lockdown, caring for loved ones and grappling with serious fears about the health and safety of their community. Stress is high, and healthy outlets for it are few. It’s a situation that seems practically made to undermine mental health.