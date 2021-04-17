fbpx
April 17, 2021

Feeling tense? Consider a mini massage gun.

Products featured here are selected by our partners at StackCommerce.If you buy something through links on our site, Mashable may earn an affiliate commission.

Image: Mashable photo composite

By StackCommerceMashable Shopping

TL;DR: Soothe sore and achy muscles with the DynaMini Massage Gun, on sale for $10 off with code RELAX20. As of April 16, grab one for only $89.99.

Before you head out on your next vacation (when it’s safe!), be sure to snag this pint-sized massage gun to pack in your suitcase.

The DynaMini Massage Gun is about the size of a smartphone and weighs just one pound. But don’t mistake its size for weakness: It packs a punch, with a 70W motor and a 16-hour battery life.

When you need some deep tissue massaging for a pulled muscle, crank it up to 3,200 RPM. Or if you just need to work out that kink in your neck after a flight, keep it lower at 900 RPM. When your battery needs to be charged, you can use any USB-C charger, so there’s nothing extra for you to pack.

Here’s a sneak peek:

The massage gun comes with four different massage heads. There’s a forkhead for your neck and spine, a flat head, a bullet head for joints, deep tissue, and trigger points, and a round head for large muscle groups. The gun and the massage heads all fit nicely in the included carrying case.

It’s regularly $99.99, but for a limited time you can slash an extra $10 off using the code RELAX10 and get this pint-sized massager for just $89.99.

