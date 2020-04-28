Felicity Huffman’s Daughter Accepted to Prestigious College After Retaking the SATs

Felicity Huffman‘s daughter Sophia Macy (pictured on the left) has been accepted to the prestigious Carnegie Mellon University following the whole college admission scandal last year.

In case you don’t remember, the Emmy-winning actress pleaded guilty to paying $15,000 to have Sophia‘s SAT answers secretly corrected and she served 11 days in jail.

Sophia, 19, was not aware of what happened, but she reportedly retook the SATs on her own and was accepted into the college, according to Page Six. She has changed her Instagram bio to include “CMU Drama ’24.”

Felicity and husband William H. Macy‘s younger daughter Georgia, 18, will be attending Vassar College in the fall.

When Felicity wrote a letter to the judge as part of her case, she said, “When my daughter looked at me and asked with tears streaming down her face, ‘Why didn’t you believe in me? Why didn’t you think I could do it on my own?’ I had no adequate answer for her. I could only say, ‘I am sorry.’”