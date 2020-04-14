Female Senators Urge FDA To Loosen Restrictions On Medication Abortion

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration should immediately revisit restrictions on mifepristone, a drug used in medication abortion, so that patients do not need to travel during the coronavirus outbreak, three female Democratic senators said on Tuesday.

Under current regulations, patients seeking medication abortion ― a protocol that involves taking two drugs ― must pick up the medicines in person at an abortion clinic, even though the pills may be swallowed at home. That’s because mifepristone, the first of the two drugs used to terminate a pregnancy, is subject to a special set of FDA restrictions called Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy. Under the REMS, patients cannot obtain mifepristone from a pharmacy or in the mail.

Sens. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.), Patty Murray (Wash.) and Tammy Baldwin (Wis.) implored the FDA to allow patients to receive the medications without having to go into a health care facility during the pandemic.

“People who need an abortion cannot delay care and should not needlessly risk coronavirus exposure,” the senators wrote in a letter to the regulator. “Given the years of scientific evidence indicating that medication abortion is a safe and effective treatment, we ask that FDA take immediate steps to temporarily exercise enforcement discretion on in-person dispensing requirements, so that people can more easily access abortion care without putting themselves or their health care providers at risk of infection from COVID-19.”

The senators join a growing chorus of calls for the FDA to allow medication to be prescribed over the phone or online and mailed to patients. A coalition of state attorneys general sent a similar letter to the agency at the end of March.

About 40% of all abortions in the U.S. are done using medication abortion. Women up to 10 weeks pregnant are eligible to terminate a pregnancy in this way.