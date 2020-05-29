Female zookeeper is attacked by a LION and suffers serious wounds to her neck and head 

A female zookeeper was attacked by two lions while cleaning their enclosure at a zoo in NSW.

The 35-year-old was found unconscious in the lion’s enclosure at around 10.20am at Shoalhaven Zoo, in North Nowra.

She suffered serious injuries to her head and neck and is in a critical but stable condition.

Four ambulance crews and a rescue helicopter arrived at the scene and treated the woman before she was airlifted to St George hospital.

Police have also been called to the zoo and were told the woman was cleaning the enclosure at the time.

A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance service said they were called just before 10.20am.

‘There are reports of an unconscious zookeeper in the lion enclosure,’ the spokesperson said.

‘The 35-year-old woman sounds like she has neck and facial injuries.’

The family-owned zoo has been closed to the public since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

A post on the zoo’s Facebook page said the family were continuing to live on site while they cared for the animals.

‘While we are closed to the public we as a family will continue to live onsite and have key staff coming in to help us ensure the safety and wellbeing, cleaning and feeding of all our animals,’ the post reads.

‘We value our staff and it has been heart wrenching to stand down some staff. Stay safe everyone! Thank you for all your support and we look forward to seeing you all back at the zoo soon.’ for comment.

Daily Mail Australia contacted Shoalhaven Zoo who said they are not commenting on the incident at this time.

Another animal handler was attacked at the zoo in 2014 during a crocodile feeding show

Trent Burton (pictured) was mauled by a 3.7m crocodile, known as John, and dragged him into the water

The latest attack comes after another zookeeper was mauled by a crocodile in 2014.

Trent Burton, aged in his 30s at the time, was grabbed by a 3.7m crocodile, known as John, and dragged him into the water.

Onlookers were terrified to witness Mr Burton being attacked by the crocodile.

‘I’ve seen them in the wild, lying on river banks, and have seen them at Steve Irwin’s zoo, but never like this,’ witness Marlene Orr told The Sydney Morning Herald at the time.

‘It was too scary.’

Mr Burton was able to break free of the crocodile’s grasp and escape the water.

He was treated for non-life threatening injuries to both of his hands and was taken to Shoalhaven District Hospital for treatment.