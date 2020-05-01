Ferguson Films has responded to rumours that Dineo Langa was fired from The Queen



The Fergusons caused an uproar on social media last week when news broke that The Queen fave, Dineo Langa, had been fired from the soapie. Ferguson Films has now come out to dispute the claims.



She said, “Dineo’s contract was not terminated. She is still on payroll until the end of May. Dineo was released to go and shoot her movie. Scripts had to be rewritten to accommodate this as she was on an ‘A’ story line. She was scheduled to return in April, but due to the lockdown, everything has changed.”



Zalebs reports that Mzansi Magic also denied rumours that Zenande Mfenyana, who plays Goodness, was also written out of the soapie. The channel said, “Please note that Zenande Mfenyana is not leaving The Queen and has not been written off the story line.” Sources claim that it has been impossible to renew anybody’s contract at the moment due to the ongoing lockdown restrictions.