Ferne McCann looks phenomenal in orange bikini as she enjoys a dip in the hot tub with Sunday 

She has had her hands full looking after her daughter in lockdown.

So Ferne McCann kept things casual on Monday as she enjoyed a dip in the hot tub with two-year-old Sunday.

The former TOWIE star, 29, made the most of the glorious bank holiday weather as she spent the day in her garden with her little one.

Taking it easy: She has had her hands full looking after her daughter in lockdown. So Ferne McCann kept things casual on Monday as she enjoyed a dip in the hot tub

Ferne looked phenomenal in the snaps as she slipped into a skimpy orange bikini that showcased her toned figure.

The mother-of-one highlighted her taut abs in the tiny two-piece, whilst she accentuated her natural beauty with a light dusting of make-up.

Sunday looked adorable in the snaps as she frolicked in the hot tub in a floral bathing suit.

Tanned and toned: Ferne looked phenomenal in the snaps as she slipped into a skimpy orange bikini that showcased her toned figure

Ferne shared the shots as she reminded fans that her reality show will be making a comeback later this week.

She penned: ‘Tub Time making memories with my darling today.

‘Ooooo darlings a little reminder that it’s 2 more sleeps until #firsttimemum series 5 returns to your screens. Wednesday 15th 9pm [sic]’.

Earlier in the year ITVBe announced that following the success of the last four series, Ferne McCann: First Time Mum will return to screens in the spring, followed by another series in the autumn.

Family fun: The former TOWIE star, 29, made the most of the glorious bank holiday weather as she spent the day in her garden with her two-year-old daughter Sunday

This series, Ferne and Sunday embark on one of their biggest adventures yet, as they make the move to a brand new home.

Ferne also continues her search for love, but could she have finally found her happily-ever after?

Phil Mount, Creative Director at Potato said: ‘There is never a dull moment when we’re following Ferne and Sunday, and this series is no exception!

‘We’re excited to show the viewers what they have been up to since we last saw them.’