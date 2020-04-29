Ferrari star Charles Leclerc as talented at racing esports as he is at the real thing
Leclerc, 22, is one of the rising stars of Formula One and would usually be traveling the world at this time of year. “It is a strange situation to be at home for so long, we are not really used to it as drivers,” he tells CNN Sport.
But the young star has already proved himself to be as talented at racing esports as he is at the real thing, winning his first four virtual races.
You can watch the interview in full at the top of this page.
