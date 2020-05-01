Festival for sharing the stories of Tasmania

community,

A project involved in the Greater Regional City Challenge is aiming to make Launceston the go-to destination for Australian storytelling. Jeremy Torr is co-ordinating the Tasmanian Storytelling Festival, aimed getting people to embrace their stories and share with one another. Mr Torr said the festival would put Tasmania on the world map when it came to storytelling. “It’s something I’ve been interested in for a very long time … Tasmania is the perfect place for this, everybody’s got a story here,” he said. “There don’t seem to be many places across Australia doing it and maintaining the tradition.” While the main festival would be held over a week featuring renowned national and international storytellers, weekly sessions would be held at venues throughout the year leading up. “Some of the trendier places in Europe and North America they have poetry slams … I think my idea was to not have it so trendy and that absolutely everybody can come along,” Mr Torr said. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania Mr Torr said one person that helped inspire the festival was a guide he had at Arthur River. “He was an old bush man who’d done it all, lived there since he was a kid and the stories he told were absolutely beautiful,” he said. “The way he told stories was amazing, that to me is as important as anything and I’d like to think other people would appreciate that as well.” You can vote for Greater Regional City projects at launcestontogether.com.au until May 31.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/fdcx/dc5syd-5uzg9kpo614c7leulcn.jpg/r0_237_1881_1300_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg