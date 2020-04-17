Few days into the lockdown, Maanvi Gagroo reveals having a bit of a breakdown and panic attack

Actor Maanvi Gagroo has always been independent, and lives alone in her Mumbai house, too. She counts that experience coming in handy in this lockdown situation due to the spread of coronavirus.

“I had started self-isolating much before the lockdown began. I think, in general also, artistes are a little used to isolation, as we have time between projects or shots, when we need to be by ourselves to figure things out. Even on set, there’s so much chaos going on. We consciously or sub-consciously train ourselves to be isolated or comfortable in solitude,” says Gagroo.

Besides, she adds being “fond of her house and staying indoors” and that’s why her initial reaction to the lockdown was of “utter relief”. She further quips, “Usually, when I am at home spending time with myself, I feel guilty.”

However, the stress over the enormity situation did get to her, and she reveals she had a panic attack after the initial days.

The 34-year-old tells us, “Initially, I was like ‘Thank God, I have this time on my hand to do nothing, guilt-free’. After two-three days into the lockdown, I had a bit of a breakdown. I saw the news about the migrant workers, and started crying, and spiralled out of control. I spoke to my family and friends, they calmed me down. It was a bit of a panic attack, but I soon felt calmer.”

While the actor had the luxury of procrastinating over things before the lockdown, she has realised that she has to do all that work now anyway, since she is all by herself.

“I don’t have the option of sitting and brooding anymore, I get up and do chores. Actually having become more disciplined about my workouts now… earlier I would say ‘I can’t go to the gym today’ or tell my trainer let’s do it tomorrow. But now there’s no excuse, I can even work out at three in the night! Even when it comes to cooking, you don’t have a lot of things available, and you are making it yourself so you know what’s going in your food. It’s time to renew our energies,” Gagroo signs off.