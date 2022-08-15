FG Commends Citizens who Emerged Champions at WSIS

The Federal Government of Nigeria has directed NITDA, NCC, Galaxy Backbone to support citizens who emerged champions at WSIS.

The Federal Government of Nigeria has directed the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Galaxy Backbone Limited and Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) to collaborate with the seven champions of the World Summit on the Information Society Forum (WSIS) which includes the winner of WSIS 2022 to ensure that their innovative solutions are of global benefits.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy and Chairman of WSIS 2022, Professor Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami) made this known in Abuja during the awards presentation ceremony of WSIS Champions for 2020, 2021 and 2022.

“I want to use this opportunity on behalf of Federal government of Nigeria to direct NITDA, Galaxy Backbone and NCC to look at your solutions and identify where you need support so that the solution will not just remain as a startup, but rather we want to build the solution here and becoming the tech giant at least in the next few years and this is our ambition”, the Minister said.

Prof. Pantami stated that he is hopeful after the three institutions of government have had sessions with the WSIS champions, they will have their performances reviewed and rendered support where necessary so that their solutions will go beyond where they are presently and be of global benefit.

He said the WSIS event, which took place in Geneva, Switzerland had technical sessions where youths around the world were challenged to submit their projects covering e-health, e-agriculture, e-education and other fields.

“The heads of the technical session presented their results to me in Geneva and I am glad to say that some of our young innovators emerged as the global winners and champions”, he said.

The winner for the WSIS 2022 Hackathon is Afrilingo by Franca Umasoye Igwe while the other six champions were, Association of Women in Technology in Nigeria by Martha Alade (2022); Initiative for Mothers with Cerebal Palsy Children in Nigeria by Rachael Inegbedion (2021); Top Up and Get Reward Limited by Samuel Babatunde (2021); Wizwish International Farm by Wisdom Ikpechukwu (2020); Chipsnbrain by Oluwaseyi Akinolu (2020); and Makerspace Project by Oreoluwa Lesi (2020).

Prof. Pantami said because there wasn’t any formal sessions for 2020 and 2021 due. to COVID-19, the winners and champions for the aforementioned years were presented their awards during WSIS 2022.

“Furthermore we are all aware that the Federal Government through the ministry and office of the Chief of Staff to President worked on the Nigerian startup bill which has already been passed by both arms of the National Assembly; we believe that in the next few days Mr President will look into it and it will become a law.

He opined that when the startup bill is eventually passed into law, it will be among the major achievements of not only this administration but throughout the history of the Digital Economy and ICT in Nigeria.

“In that bill, there are provisions of so many benefits for our young innovators and startups, like pioneer status, grants, incentives, loans and also the law when approved will establish a presidential council where Mr President will chair the council and he will be supported by the Vice President and the Minister incharge of the Digital Economy will be the vice-chair, where government, private sector and young innovators will come together; look into their challenges and Mr President will give directives there and then for the sector to continue to be very successful”, Prof Pantami.

Franca Umasoye Igwe, the CEO, Afrilingo, thanked the Minister and Federal of Nigeria for the recognition.

While one of the WSIS champion Mrs. Martha Alade, Chief Executive Officer of Women in Technology in Nigeria appreciated the Honorable Minister’s effort to personally present their awards to them and not have them couriered which she said shows how passionate Prof Pantami is about startup and the ICT ecosystem in general.

WSIS is the largest ICT event where development of the sector is put in the front burner. All the 193 United Nation countries are members.