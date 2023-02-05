FG to Develop NIGCOMSAT Operations Locally, Internationally

Advertisements







Read Time:1 Minute, 17 Second

The Nigerian Government has authorized Nigerian Communications Satellite (NIGCOMSAT) Ltd. to investigate prospects in local and international markets to contribute to the digital economy and industrial revolution.

NIGCOMSAT Limited is an entity governed by the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.

Prof. Isa Pantami, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy gave this directive: NIGCOMSAT should collaborate and reach out to the aviation sector for SBAS application, during a workshop on Satellite-Based Augmentation System (SBAS) on Thursday.

According to Pantami, communication and digital technology are critical enablers of other sectors such as security, military, health, agriculture, education, and aviation, among others.

The NigComSat-1R payload, the L-Band, was used in a flight demonstration within Nigerian airspace by NIGCOMSAT Ltd.

The NigComSat-1R navigation (L-Band) payload offers navigational overlay services with disruptive applications in both the aviation and non-aviation sectors.

NIGCOMSAT added that the program is to boost the knowledge-sharing platform to support stakeholders’ decision-making in the creation of synergies and enable the benefits provided by SBAS on the continent, including safety, efficiency, and environmental protection benefits.

“The satellite covers parts of the Atlantic Ocean and the Indian Ocean, it covers parts of Asia and Europe. Our satellite here in Nigeria can provide navigation overlay services.

The Minister also stated that the Nigerian Communications Satellite can help with the implementation of the SBAS not only in Nigeria but in the entire African continent, which has 54 countries, and urged African nations to consider the Nigerian Communication Satellite when the need arises.



Post Views: 65





Advertisements