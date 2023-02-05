FICO, FPG Technologies Partner to Help West African Firms Accelerate Digital Transformation

Advertisements







Read Time:1 Minute, 51 Second

Global analytics software provider FICO announced a partnership with FPG Technologies & Solutions LTD, a member of FlexiP Group, to bring advanced decision management and analytics tools to companies across West Africa.

FPG will sell, implement, and support the FICO Blaze Advisor decision rules management system and FICO Xpress Optimization, leading tools that businesses use to automate high-volume decisions, rapidly change strategies, and leverage advanced analytics to improve performance.

“Across all industries, it’s critical to be able to automate more decisions, change strategies faster, and increase efficiency. FICO has world-class tools that can help our customers be more competitive, and also help our own product development team develop new products.”

“West African companies are engaged in digital transformation initiatives that have gotten extra momentum from the pandemic,” said Rex Mafiana, CEO of FlexiP Group, a leading enterprise IT solutions provider and systems integrator, with specialties in financial services, telecommunications, energy, oil & gas, and healthcare.

“Across all industries, it’s critical to be able to automate more decisions, change strategies faster, and increase efficiency. FICO has world-class tools that can help our customers be more competitive, and also help our own product development team develop new products.”

“Rules management and mathematical optimization are the core technologies for better decisions,” said Mark Farmer, who manages partner relationships for FICO in EMEA. “FPG has deep domain expertise in multiple industries in West Africa, and can help businesses there use these technologies to transform their performance.”

As FICO’s flagship rules-authoring solution, the FICO® Blaze Advisor decision rules management system maximizes control over high-volume operational decisions. Blaze Advisor provides businesses across multiple industries with a scalable solution that delivers unprecedented agility and actionability for smarter, transparent, and better business decisions.

FICO® Xpress Optimization allows businesses to easily build, deploy, and use optimization solutions that crunch through millions of potential scenarios to find the ideal solution. Standard capabilities include scalable high-performance solvers and algorithms, flexible modeling environments, rapid application development, comparative scenario analysis, and reporting capabilities, for on-premises and cloud installations.

FICO was named the “Best Technology Provider for Data Analytics at the 2022 Credit Awards, and a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Digital Decisions Platforms.



Post Views: 25





Advertisements