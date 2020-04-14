Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui Apologizes for Posting Anti-Vax Video

Lauren Jauregui has issued an apology for posting an anti-vax video.

The 23-year-old Fifth Harmony singer shared a video that suggested that COVID-19 aka Coronavirus was caused by the flu vaccine.

“I’ve been saying this,” Lauren captioned the video on her Instagram account. “Freedom stripping. We’ll see what’s up when we wake the f—k up.”

Well, Lauren got a ton of backlash from many, criticizing anti-vax theories.

“I’m sorry if anyone was offended by anything in the video I reposted on my story. I am not personally “anti” anything, I am & will always be pro choice & autonomy. I don’t believe anything should be enforced upon anyone,” Lauren wrote.

Click inside to see every tweet Lauren sent out in her apology…

I’m sorry if anyone was offended by anything in the video I reposted on my story. I am not personally “anti” anything, I am & will always be pro choice & autonomy. I don’t believe anything should be enforced upon anyone. — Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) April 13, 2020

I’m pro do whatever you think is best for you & your fam, personal decisions b/w you, your dr. and partner. That video is 9 mins long & covered a range of topics. The point that I agree w/ is that fear mongering & propaganda have us all allowing the stripping of our human rights. — Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) April 13, 2020

If you associate me with irresponsibility because of someone else’s beliefs, I can’t really stop you from having your opinion. But I did want to clarify and, again, apologize for any misreading of what point I agreed with. Sending love and appreciate being held accountable. — Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) April 13, 2020