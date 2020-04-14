Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui Apologizes for Posting Anti-Vax Video

Posted on by

Lauren Jauregui has issued an apology for posting an anti-vax video.

The 23-year-old Fifth Harmony singer shared a video that suggested that COVID-19 aka Coronavirus was caused by the flu vaccine.

“I’ve been saying this,” Lauren captioned the video on her Instagram account. “Freedom stripping. We’ll see what’s up when we wake the f—k up.”

Well, Lauren got a ton of backlash from many, criticizing anti-vax theories.

“I’m sorry if anyone was offended by anything in the video I reposted on my story. I am not personally “anti” anything, I am & will always be pro choice & autonomy. I don’t believe anything should be enforced upon anyone,” Lauren wrote.

Click inside to see every tweet Lauren sent out in her apology…

Source link