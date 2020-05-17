Fight for justice: Pressure pays off for Shane Barker’s family

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

After more than a decade of pain, pressure and persistence, siblings Nicole Garwood and Paul Barker say they feel like a massive weight has been lifted off their shoulders. Last week a Swansea couple were charged with the murder of 36-year-old Shane Barker, who died at his Campbell Town home on the night of August 2, 2009. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania In the wake of Shane’s death, the Barker family were relentless in their quest for information. “In 2011 Shane’s case had got to a point where it was a dead end,” Nicole recalled. “The prospect was that it wasn’t going to get solved. The cold case unit was our only option and when that got disbanded we didn’t know what was going to happen.” When the former state Labor government cut $8.1 million from the Tasmania Police budget, officers working in the cold case unit were redeployed. Desperate to find answers and ensure Shane’s case was never forgotten, Paul launched a campaign to get the cold case unit re-established. “When they closed the cold case unit I was dumbfounded, dumbstruck, heartbroken, everything. I put a lot of pressure on governments,” Paul said. “I’ve said all along that I’d keep advocating for a cold case unit.” Persistence paid off and, after three years of campaigning, the Tasmanian Liberals made an election promise to introduce a serious crimes unit which would be responsible for investigating cold cases like Shane’s. After the Liberals won the 2014 election, Paul pressured the new government to deliver on its commitment and the unit was established. He still believes a dedicated cold case unit should be established, but praises police for their ongoing work investigating Shane’s death that led to charges being laid. “Never give up, no matter what,” Paul advised other families in similar situations. “Even if the odds are stacked against you.” During the decade after Shane’s death, Paul spoke to many journalists in a bid to keep the case in the front of people’s minds. “We needed the media, we just had to keep going, as much as it wore me out,” he said. “I reached some dark places at times, then I thought Shane wouldn’t have given up on me. I’ve had people say to me ‘just back off, go away, get your life back on track’ but they don’t understand.” Nicole said like Paul, their father Robert Barker was obsessed with finding out what happened to Shane. Robert had a stroke about two years ago, and was in the family’s thoughts when charges were laid over Shane’s death. “He went to his grave not seeing justice,” Nicole said. “Dad, when he was alive, he was consumed by it. Every day, he asked questions about why and who would have done this to Shane.” Even for Nicole, the loss of Shane and circumstances surrounding his death caused an ongoing sense of anguish in her life. “It was quite surreal, it was almost like it was happening to another family,” she said. “As much as you get on with your day-to-day life and go to work and things like that, it’s always in the back of your mind.” IN OTHER NEWS: Paul said since Shane’s death the family had been overwhelmed with support from the community. Shane’s friends set up a Facebook group to honour his memory and Paul said the platform helped him cope. “If it wasn’t for that Facebook site and what we did I don’t think we’d be standing here talking to you today,” he said. “I’ve been fighting for a long time, I’ll still look at the page, I think we can probably do it harm if we keep going before a trial.” Nicole visited Robert and Shane’s final resting place two days before police laid charges. She said two rainbows emerged side-by-side and he believed it was a sign something significant was on the horizon.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/ZivXBBkcAdqXyF8ViztE3i/581300c1-58db-4a0e-9bc7-9c16507fc0da.jpg/r0_306_6016_3705_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg