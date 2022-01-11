Figment Partners Local Artists in Case Study Homes Expansion, Announces Upcoming Launch of $FIGMENT and Creator Residency Programme

SINGAPORE, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Boutique hospitality company Figment is expanding its flagship series of homes known as Case Study homes in conjunction with Singapore Art Week 2022. Case Study homes are a collective of unique conservation shophouses by Figment that feature distinctive interiors, each thoughtfully readapted for modern use by specially commissioned local creators. Launched in 2019, the first three Case Study homes were reimagined and redesigned by local designers and artists including Ministry of Design, Scene Shang, and Studio Juju.

This January, four more shophouses have been added to the Case Study programme. Figment has partnered with four local artists – Nature Shankar, Leow Wei Li, Yen Phang, and Khairullah Rahim – to showcase their works in four conservation shophouses located in Geylang and River Valley. Through this partnership with Figment, each artist has the rare opportunity to display their art through an exclusive solo show in centuries-old architectural gems. In this residential setting, the artists can witness their art in conversation with Figment members and also contribute to the distinct personalities of the homes.

Original artworks are exhibited in the ground-floor salon space of the homes, whilst sketches and studies live in the studios and corridors upstairs, such that the entire shophouse is a dynamic stage for the artist’s practice. In contrast to the typical gallery setting, the Case Study programme provides a more approachable site for talented local creators to comfortably network with arts patrons, especially young emerging collectors.

All artworks showcased will be exhibited in the shophouses for at least the next five years and are available for sale through private viewings with Figment curators. To promote our partner artists, Figment will host a sustained programme of events and workshops during their tenure. Alongside private viewings of the salons on a fortnightly basis, Figment members and the public can sign up for artist studio visits, talks, and workshops planned in the near future.

Community Patronage & Figment Token, $FIGMENT

Apart from providing an intimate site for exhibition and discourse, Figment has pledged to purchase the displayed artworks over a period of 5 years, where 10% of rental proceeds of the shophouse will go towards the total value of the artworks. This allows members residing in Figment homes to become community patrons of our local artists. Members will enjoy the privilege of living in a unique art-filled home, whilst partaking in the patron-artist relationship.

From April 2022, all members will be issued Figment tokens, $FIGMENT. Built on blockchain infrastructure, this token economy allows Figment members to be involved in decision-making within and around their homes much like a homeowner as they vote on future creative commissions for various Figment ventures, including future Case Study homes. Token holders have, therefore, the power to influence and shape the environments they live in and become active co-participants in Figment’s placemaking agenda.

Creators who collaborate with Figment will also be issued $FIGMENT, which will comprise part of their compensation in addition to the percentage of rental proceeds. Tokens will grant them exclusive access to Figment residencies, overseas retreats, and curated events. Creators will also have the privilege of tapping into Figment’s network of existing investors and seasoned art collectors, thereby expanding their patron base. This creates opportunities for creators to reach a larger audience, build up their financial security, and work on ambitious projects that may involve other Figment creators.

The tokens will act as a next-generation rewards programme, where depending on token holdings, token holders may access benefits ranging from exclusive Figment merchandise or NFT drops to exclusive invites to Figment events, and even complimentary stays in Figment homes.

Co-founder and CEO of Figment, Fang Low, says, “Figment has always been about building a cosmopolitan community of creators, entrepreneurs and thought leaders. Blockchain technology will strengthen the Figment community by supporting an unprecedented level of member-ownership. Not only does it structurally align interests among all members of our community, but it also grants them the ability to share in the benefit of their respective contributions and shape the future of Figment.

Open Call for Creators

To complement its ongoing partnership efforts with local creators through Case Study Homes, Figment strives to ramp up support of global creators through its own Creator Residency Programme.

Inspired by the diverse culture of Singapore’s kampung spirit, Figment presents the Creator Residency Programme, a complimentary 3-month stay for up to 10 Residents at the Figment Artist Village, a tranquil beachside retreat off the coast of Singapore. Residents are stimulated to exchange ideas through critical discourse and forge new collaborations that will transcend the boundaries of physical and virtual spaces. Residents will also be invited to lead digital workshops for the Figment community regarding their creative practices during the course of the residency. After the completion of the Programme, Figment may purchase selected works of Creators to be featured in Figment’s existing or future spaces.

For more information about the Creator Residency Programme, visit https://www.figment.live/community-patronage-programme/. Interested applicants can register through the online form.

About Case Study homes

Case Study homes is Figment’s response to contemporary city living, where people want to stay mobile and value the experience of living in vibrant places. Case Study homes feature distinctive interiors, each thoughtfully readapted for modern use by specially commissioned creators. Since its inception in 2019, Figment has partnered with a host of creators including Ministry of Design, Scene Shang, Studio Juju, and The Monocot Studio.

About Figment

Figment is a boutique hospitality company specialising in heritage shophouse rentals for the creative class. Through partnerships with local creators, Figment designs fully-furnished shophouse studios that are inspired by the culture and heritage of the dwelling, neighbourhood, and city. Figment was founded in Singapore in 2019 by Fang Low, Cai Weixian and Michele Lim. As of December 2021, Figment has 24 shophouses in its collection.

