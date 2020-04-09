Figuring Out the Right Face Mask

Welcome to the Well newsletter. Every Wednesday, we email readers with news about health, fitness and nutrition and advice about living well. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

Dear Readers,

If you’re on a personal quest to find just the right face mask for a pandemic — I can relate! I have been reporting on face masks for several days now, but I’ve yet to come up with the perfect solution for me and my daughter.

If you’re not convinced that you should be wearing a face mask, consider this. An estimated 25 percent of people who have coronavirus don’t know it. And this virus starts replicating in your throat — making you super contagious to those around you long before you know you have it. My advice is to first practice social distancing and wash your hands. But if you must go out, wear a mask and make sure you are wearing it correctly.

But what mask should you wear? Leave the medical masks to health care workers. I spoke to a number of scientists who are testing the best materials for homemade masks. If you sew, choose a tight-woven cotton fabric (flannel is great!) and follow the simple pattern we published. You can also watch the Surgeon General’s no-sew mask video, but don’t use a bandanna as he suggests — they do the worst on materials tests. I don’t sew, so I’ve turned to Etsy and ordered several masks to try. Once they arrive, I will hold the mask to the light to choose the best one — the less light that shines through, the better the fabric for filtering germs.