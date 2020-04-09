Figuring Out the Right Face Mask
Dear Readers,
If you’re on a personal quest to find just the right face mask for a pandemic — I can relate! I have been reporting on face masks for several days now, but I’ve yet to come up with the perfect solution for me and my daughter.
If you’re not convinced that you should be wearing a face mask, consider this. An estimated 25 percent of people who have coronavirus don’t know it. And this virus starts replicating in your throat — making you super contagious to those around you long before you know you have it. My advice is to first practice social distancing and wash your hands. But if you must go out, wear a mask and make sure you are wearing it correctly.
But what mask should you wear? Leave the medical masks to health care workers. I spoke to a number of scientists who are testing the best materials for homemade masks. If you sew, choose a tight-woven cotton fabric (flannel is great!) and follow the simple pattern we published. You can also watch the Surgeon General’s no-sew mask video, but don’t use a bandanna as he suggests — they do the worst on materials tests. I don’t sew, so I’ve turned to Etsy and ordered several masks to try. Once they arrive, I will hold the mask to the light to choose the best one — the less light that shines through, the better the fabric for filtering germs.
And you don’t need to worry about a mask when you’re staying inside, where you can spend your time reading the latest from the Well team. In addition to guidance for coping with coronavirus, we’ve got advice on Good Enough Holidays, as well as Jane Brody’s latest on using this time to foster better family eating habits.
When you’re done, I suggest you put thoughts of masks and the virus aside and sit quietly with a good book, a nostalgic song or a favorite television show and treat yourself to a cup of tea, which, as Nicholas Bakalar explains, just might be the ultimate in self-care.
Sip well!
— Tara Parker-Pope
