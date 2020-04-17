Film producer Karim Morani gets discharged



Karim Morani will self-quarantine at home for 14 days. (Photo: Express Archives)

Film producer Karim Morani has been discharged from Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai, where he was under treatment for coronavirus.

Karim told indianexpress.com, “With God’s grace and kindness, I am back home as I have tested negative twice. I was very comfortable at Nanavati hospital, where I remained asymptotic through my stay. I must say everyone from the government to the medical warriors are doing a fantastic job. I am back home with all your prayers. I will now quarantine as required in my room for a further 14 days.”

He added, “It’s a big relief to be back home. Thank you all for your prayers. God bless you. Stay safe.”

Karim Morani had tested positive for COVID-19 a couple of days after both his daughters Shaza and Zoa tested positive for coronavirus. Both Shaza and Karim were admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, and were last discharged after consecutive tests turned out negative.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd