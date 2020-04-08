Filmmaker Karim Morani tests positive for Coronavirus – Times of India

On Wednesday, Bollywood filmmaker Karim Morani also tested positive for Coronavirus . His daughter Zoa and Shaza had tested positive for COVID-19 a day ago. For now, the producer has been admitted to the Nanavati Hospital for the treatment.

His brother Mohomed Morani has confirmed the news with Mirror Online and stated, “Yes, we have been anticipating this as he was with his daughters. Karim has tested positive of Coronavirus. He has been shifted to Nanavati Hospital”.

Meanwhile, both his daughters are taking treatment at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute. On 6th April 2020, Shaza was tested positive for coronavirus, later the other family members were tested. Sister Zoa’s first test came negative despite having symptoms, however, during the second test, her reports came out to be positive.



In an interview with Bombay Times, Zoa said, “I have tested positive. I have been moved to COVID-19 positive patient’s isolation ICU. There are other suspected COVID-19 patients here too. I was only allowed to carry limited stuff. I have got some books with me for the company as nobody is allowed to meet us.”