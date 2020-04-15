Filmmaker Nandini Reddy clarifies her next film is not a remake

Filmmaker BV Nandini Reddy, best known for films such as Ala Modalaindi and Oh Baby, has clarified her next Telugu directorial project is not a remake. Having already made two remakes in her career in the form of Jabardasth (remake of Band Baaja Baarat) and Oh Baby (remake of Miss Granny), recent reports suggested that her next film is also a remake.

Nandini took to Twitter on Wednesday to put the rumours about her next project to rest. She also clarified that she’s not joining hands with Samantha Akkineni anytime soon. “My next is not a remake. It’s an original script produced by Swapna Cinema. Whenever Samantha and I do our next we will announce it with a lot of joy and pride. Now, time for the next rumour. My rating for this rumour is 1/5. Come on guys. You can do better,” she tweeted.

Recently, Nandini completed shooting for a segment in Netflix’s Telugu version of Lust Stories. She recently clarified that none of the stories from the original have been used in the remake.

Released as a Netflix original, Lust Stories featured Kiara Advani, Radhika Apte, Bhumi Pednekar and Manisha Koirala. The anthology film – featuring four short film segments and centered on the theme of lust – was directed by Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar and Dibakar Banerjee respectively.

Nandini Reddy, who recently directed Samantha Akkineni starrer Oh Baby, was roped in to direct the segment featuring Amala Paul. Other segments have been directed by Sankalp Reddy and Tharun Bhascker.

Amala Paul recently revealed she has completed shooting for her portion. Her segment also stars Jagapathi Babu and Ashwin Kakumanu. Amala was all praise for Nandini, and she explained how Nandini made working on this project very easy.

“Wrapped up a Telugu anthology for Netflix India. Now on to unwrapping the story from my head. Indeed an intense ride in ten days but the boss lady Nandini made it easy-peasy. Really looking to this one and yes watch out for Nandini Reddy version 2.0,” Amala had tweeted.

