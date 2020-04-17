Filmy Friday: Sooryavanshi, ’83, Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai or Laal Singh Chaddha – which film will beat Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior to become 2020’s highest grosser? | Bollywood Life

2020 has been one of the most disappointing years for Bollywood as many biggies and other promising projects, which were expected to be money-spinners, turned out to be duds at the box office. Street Dancer 3D, Love Aaj Kal, Chhapaak were among the few of them. While the first quarter was dry with just one blockbuster (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior) and one hit (Malang), there were a lot of expectations from the second quarter with Sooryavanshi, ’83, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Laxmmi Bomb arriving at ticket windows. But due to the global crisis of coronavirus, these films have now been pushed. While the Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan starrer stands tall at the first position in the list of 2020’s grossers, with a whopping collection of about Rs. 280 crore nett, we are expecting the films below to be the top contenders to beat Tanhaji and become the first 300-crore nett grosser of 2020 (if lockdown permits). So, here they are… Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Aamir Khan’s elder son Junaid is stranded in Panchgani since lockdown was announced

Sooryavanshi

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif’s Sooryavanshi has been in the news since its inception and when the promo arrived, it raised expectations of the audience to another level. The deadly combo of Sooryavanshi, Simmba and Singham with the massy masala touch of Rohit Shetty, promises a tsunami at the box office. Well, we hope the cop-actioner becomes the first big release of Bollywood after lockdown gets over. Also Read – Guess The Price! Deepika Padukone’s polka-dot dress comes with a steep price tag

’83

Well, everyone wants to see the journey of the Indian cricket team’s heroic win in the 1983 world cup, and the Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone biographical drama will exactly showcase that. The Kabir Khan directorial venture has garnered praise for the looks of its ensemble cast and we expect the craze of the film to go higher once the promo comes out.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

It’s a Salman Khan masala entertainer and that is the biggest highlight of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film is expected to be high on action sequences and stunts, and with the strong support of Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff, it promises to be the perfect treat for masala film lovers.

Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan is always known as a trendsetter at the box office and we can expect the same from Laal Singh Chaddha, which also features Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh in pivotal roles. The film is an official remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump and is directed by Secret Superstar helmer Advait Chandan. Christmas has always been lucky for Mr. Perfectionist as Taare Zameen Par, Ghajini, 3 Idiots, PK, Dhoom 3 and Dangal emerged blockbusters during the festival. With Laal Singh Chaddha arriving during the same weekend, we hope the film will set new benchmarks at the domestic market.

